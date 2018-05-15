‘Outlander’ season 4: Jamie and Claire are settlers in America

Cast members Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) teased details about “Outlander” season 4 at the BAFTA TV Awards. The main characters of the show will make a home in America, and will not be returning back to Scotland any time soon.

"It's a whole new world, because we are in America...” Balfe said at the event, Digital Spy reports. The Frasers have landed in the colonies right around the time of another big war. They are in Colonial times, just before the revolution.

Jamie and Claire will be settlers in the New World. The characters were last seen in a shipwreck, and were washed ashore to the American colonies. Instead of trying to find a new ship and travelling back to Scotland, the two lovebirds will decide to build a new life here.

As the cast members have suggested, there will be a lot of romance and drama to look forward to, along with all the action that comes with being in that time period. "There's a lot that we've had to squash into one season, so it's jam-packed," Heughan teased.

Filming is ongoing for season 4 at the moment, and after the production wraps the cast members will be getting a long break. "We have an extended hiatus, we have about seven months off," Balfe said.

The show has been picked up for season 5 and 6, but the long hiatus may not be good news for the fans. While the cast members get a much deserved break from filming, the long gap in between the two seasons means that the wait for the premiere of season 5 may be a long one.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to air in November in the US. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date, which may be done on the last day of filming.