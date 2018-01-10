'Outlander' season 4: Jamie and Claire are immigrants, pioneers

Every year Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) travel to new countries, and “Outlander” season 4 will not be any different. Fans already know where the two characters will spend a lot of time on the show this year. In a recent interview, Balfe teased what life will be like for her character.

“We see Jamie and Claire as immigrants, as pioneers, and that’s a very interesting thing to watch,” Balfe said in an interview with Elle at the Golden Globes. The two characters were last seen in North Carolina in America, which is very a substantial part of the next season will be set.

All this time, even though Claire and Jamie have travelled extensively, Scotland has always been the heart of the story. Balfe said that this was the integral part of the story so far. Going forward, the actress said that it will be interesting to see how the Sassenach and her husband will live as immigrants, and how they will forge relationships with their American neighbours.

“ I’m excited about this season. I think it’s going to be really interesting,” Balfe said. Four episodes of the next season have already been completed, and the filming will resume from this week in Scotland. Balfe missed the script readthrough with Heughan, but she’s expected to join the cast and crew soon.

Commenting on her missing the script readthrough, Balfe joked that there may be someone wearing a curly wig, doing her lines with Heughan, while she attended the Golden Globes. Heughan did tease a picture of the person who took Balfe’s position at the script readthrough.

As far as the steamy scenes of Jamie and Claire are concerned in “Outlander” season 4, Balfe said that that was a given at this point of time. The two characters are finally together after years of separation, and the big challenges they faced after their reunion.