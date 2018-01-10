'Outlander' season 4: Jamie and Claire are immigrants, pioneers

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) in the Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

Every year Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) travel to new countries, and “Outlander” season 4 will not be any different. Fans already know where the two characters will spend a lot of time on the show this year. In a recent interview, Balfe teased what life will be like for her character.

“We see Jamie and Claire as immigrants, as pioneers, and that’s a very interesting thing to watch,” Balfe said in an interview with Elle at the Golden Globes. The two characters were last seen in North Carolina in America, which is very a substantial part of the next season will be set.

All this time, even though Claire and Jamie have travelled extensively, Scotland has always been the heart of the story. Balfe said that this was the integral part of the story so far. Going forward, the actress said that it will be interesting to see how the Sassenach and her husband will live as immigrants, and how they will forge relationships with their American neighbours.

“ I’m excited about this season. I think it’s going to be really interesting,” Balfe said. Four episodes of the next season have already been completed, and the filming will resume from this week in Scotland. Balfe missed the script readthrough with Heughan, but she’s expected to join the cast and crew soon.

Commenting on her missing the script readthrough, Balfe joked that there may be someone wearing a curly wig, doing her lines with Heughan, while she attended the Golden Globes. Heughan did tease a picture of the person who took Balfe’s position at the script readthrough.

As far as the steamy scenes of Jamie and Claire are concerned in “Outlander” season 4, Balfe said that that was a given at this point of time. The two characters are finally together after years of separation, and the big challenges they faced after their reunion.

Related
Join the Discussion
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Lakers Trade News: Julius Randle, Jordan Clarskon, Larry Nance available
2017 Ashes: Australia complete 4-0 series rout of England
Los Angeles Lakers beat Atlanta Hawks, end 9-game losing streak
NBA Trade News: DeAndre Jordan to Milwaukee Bucks a real possibility
LeBron James hits career low as Cavaliers lose to Timberwolves
LeBron James hits career low as Cavaliers lose to Timberwolves
Alexis Sanchez could join Manchester City by weekend
Alexis Sanchez could join Manchester City by weekend
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Caitriona Balfe teases new beginning
‘DJ at your wedding!’: Radio jock boldly peddles service to Prince Harry
Kate Middleton marks 36th birthday with a ‘low key party’
President Trump reacts to possible Winfrey run: 'Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah'
‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special threatened with lawsuit after classic character’s kin appearance
‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special threatened with lawsuit after classic character’s kin appearance
'Poldark' season 4 filming in three 'private locations' at Bristol
‘Poldark’ season 4: Film crew spotted at Lloyds Amphitheatre
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car