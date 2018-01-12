'Outlander' season 4: Exclusive scene releasing this Sunday

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of Caitriona Balfe (Claire) and Sam Heughan (Jamie) in the Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

A new scene from “Outlander” season 4 will be released this Sunday. The exclusive scene will be shown right after a marathon session of season 3. Meanwhile, author Diana Gabaldon is celebrating her birthday.

The scene will be screened exclusively on Starz. According to the announcement [see below] the season 3 marathon will begin at 9:05 a.m. E/P on Sunday, and the exclusive scene from season 4 will air at 10 p.m. E/P. It isn’t clear if this video will be released online later.

A preview scene from the next season has already been released online. Filming had begun even before the season 3 finale aired. By Christmas the cast and crew had filmed four episodes, giving them enough time to put together a teaser for the fans.

Meanwhile, a video of Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) has been posted on Entertainment Weekly. The video was shot on the production set of the show.

In the video, Heughan compared Droughtlander to being on a ship. He explained that it was like being in a confirmed space with very little to drink. In order to overcome this long period of waiting, the actor suggested getting out of the house. Balfe on the other hand suggested the fans stay home and drink or read a book.

For the actors there’s no Droughtlander anymore, Balfe and Heughan joked. The two actors are mostly involved with the TV series the whole year, as they are busy filming when they are not interacting with the fans when the show airs.

Meanwhile, the producers and the cast members wished Gabaldon on her birthday. The “Outlander” TV series wouldn’t have been possible without her writing. The author thanked everyone for the wishes [see below].

“Outlander” season 4 is set to air sometime later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Credit: Sam Heughan/ Twitter

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star could debut soon
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Watch NBA London Games online
2018 Australian Open draw live stream: How to watch online
NBA Trade News: Pistons, Jazz, Blazers target Nikola Mirotic
Canelo Alvarez vs Triple G rematch set for May 5
Canelo Alvarez vs Triple G rematch set for May 5
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
Glenn Maxwell dropped for Australia vs England ODI series
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 13 'Erasing History' spoilers
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Final musical score done
Netflix releases new trailer for 'Altered Carbon,' shows drawback of immortality
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 14 spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 12: Carly compromises [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' Jan. 12 spoilers
'Outlander' season 4: Exclusive scene releasing this Sunday
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan on what Droughtlander feels like
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car