'Outlander' season 4: Exclusive scene releasing this Sunday

A new scene from “Outlander” season 4 will be released this Sunday. The exclusive scene will be shown right after a marathon session of season 3. Meanwhile, author Diana Gabaldon is celebrating her birthday.

The scene will be screened exclusively on Starz. According to the announcement [see below] the season 3 marathon will begin at 9:05 a.m. E/P on Sunday, and the exclusive scene from season 4 will air at 10 p.m. E/P. It isn’t clear if this video will be released online later.

A preview scene from the next season has already been released online. Filming had begun even before the season 3 finale aired. By Christmas the cast and crew had filmed four episodes, giving them enough time to put together a teaser for the fans.

Meanwhile, a video of Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) has been posted on Entertainment Weekly. The video was shot on the production set of the show.

In the video, Heughan compared Droughtlander to being on a ship. He explained that it was like being in a confirmed space with very little to drink. In order to overcome this long period of waiting, the actor suggested getting out of the house. Balfe on the other hand suggested the fans stay home and drink or read a book.

For the actors there’s no Droughtlander anymore, Balfe and Heughan joked. The two actors are mostly involved with the TV series the whole year, as they are busy filming when they are not interacting with the fans when the show airs.

Meanwhile, the producers and the cast members wished Gabaldon on her birthday. The “Outlander” TV series wouldn’t have been possible without her writing. The author thanked everyone for the wishes [see below].

“Outlander” season 4 is set to air sometime later this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date.

