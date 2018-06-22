| Make IBT your homepage

'Outlander' season 4: Caitriona Balfe teases night shoots

By @sachintrivedig on
Caitriona Balfe
Actress Caitriona Balfe arrives at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Filming of “Outlander” season 4 is nearing completion. Cast member Caitriona Balfe (Claire) recently teased that they are currently busy doing night shoots. Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts is also aware that they are nearing the finish line of the production, and it reminded him of the time they wrapped filming in Cape Town last year.

The cast and crew have worked on a full week of night shoots, Balfe revealed [see below]. The actress also teased that they have “some amazing stuff” in store for the fans. She shared a video of a sunrise in Scotland. The video was taken from the car at 4 in the morning, while the actress was on her way back from the production set.

Balfe and the others are currently filming the last block of the season, which includes the finale episode. The production is expected to last just another week or two, before they finally wrap.

With the work for season 4 nearly complete, Roberts shared a picture of him heading back home from South Africa last year. The last leg of the production for season 3 took place in Cape Town, and the producer can’t believe that it has already been a year, and they have nearly finished the production for yet another season for the TV series.

While the cast and some of the crew members will get a break after the filming wraps, the work of the writers and the producers is never ending. Balfe and her fellow cast member Sam Heughan (Jamie) will get a much deserved break, during which time they will each pursue different projects in their acting career, but Roberts and his colleagues will be busy with the post production process and getting ready for the filming of season 5.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to air in November.

Credit: Caitriona Balfe/ Twitter

Credit: Matthew B. Roberts/ Twitter

