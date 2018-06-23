| Make IBT your homepage

'Outlander' season 4: Behind-the-scenes picture of Richard Rankin

By @sachintrivedig on
Richard Rankin
Actor Richard Rankin who plays the role of Roger Wakefield in Starz TV series "Outlander." Facebook/Outlander

A new behind-the-scenes picture of Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) from the production set of “Outlander” season 4 has been released online. Meanwhile, a new picture of David Berry (Lord John Grey) suggests that he may be getting a new look on the show this year.

The picture of Rankin [see below] shows the actor sharing a fun moment on the set with Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts. The actor is showing the producer something on his phone, while the extras and the other crew members are busy in the background, setting up the next shot for filming.

The background suggests that Roger will be taking part in some sort of a celebration or a funfair. Judging by the costume of the extra in the background, this may take place in the US in the flash forward.

The other post on the official Twitter page of the TV series talks about Rollo (Dewey). While some offices have a special Bring your dog to work day, cast and crew of the show get to play with Dewey on a daily basis. The post joked about the fans getting jealous about this.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly Editor Lynette Rice shared a new picture of Berry on Twitter. Will Lord John get a rugged look on the show this year?

Filming of season 4 is nearly complete. Most of the filming look place in Scotland, and the cast and crew also got to visit Slovakia to film a few scenes. A behind-the-scenes video can be expected on the last day of filming.

The plot of the next season will be about Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) building a home in the US colonies, while Roger and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) live their lives in the flash forward.  The next season will premiere in November.

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
Sydney mum accused of poisoning 18-month-old son with epilepsy drug
Aveo executive charged and identified as the Brisbane poo jogger
Brock Turner rape case judge, Aaron Persky, recalled
Victoria proposes jail for wage theft, workplace manslaughter
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
Bali Nine: Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen dies
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
The Coalition's income tax cuts will help the rich more, but in a decade everyone pays more anyway
More News
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
DraftKings to launch daily fantasy sports in Australia
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: ‘Amazing stuff’ in store for fans
‘Better Call Saul’ season 4: Impact of Chuck on Jimmy
'Welcome to Marwen': First trailer released
‘Creed 2’: Drago returns
'Mission: Impossible - Fallout': Special sneak peek at IMAX
‘Mission: Impossible- Fallout’: Teaser part of ‘Jurassic World’
'Ant-Man and the Wasp': Hannah John-Kamen teases mysterious Ghost
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Ghost from comics is different
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car