'Outlander' season 4: Behind-the-scenes picture of Richard Rankin

A new behind-the-scenes picture of Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) from the production set of “Outlander” season 4 has been released online. Meanwhile, a new picture of David Berry (Lord John Grey) suggests that he may be getting a new look on the show this year.

The picture of Rankin [see below] shows the actor sharing a fun moment on the set with Executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts. The actor is showing the producer something on his phone, while the extras and the other crew members are busy in the background, setting up the next shot for filming.

The background suggests that Roger will be taking part in some sort of a celebration or a funfair. Judging by the costume of the extra in the background, this may take place in the US in the flash forward.

The other post on the official Twitter page of the TV series talks about Rollo (Dewey). While some offices have a special Bring your dog to work day, cast and crew of the show get to play with Dewey on a daily basis. The post joked about the fans getting jealous about this.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly Editor Lynette Rice shared a new picture of Berry on Twitter. Will Lord John get a rugged look on the show this year?

Filming of season 4 is nearly complete. Most of the filming look place in Scotland, and the cast and crew also got to visit Slovakia to film a few scenes. A behind-the-scenes video can be expected on the last day of filming.

The plot of the next season will be about Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) building a home in the US colonies, while Roger and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) live their lives in the flash forward. The next season will premiere in November.

