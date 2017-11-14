'Outlander' season 3: Why the horseshoe was added in episode 9

For the fans of Diana Gabaldon’s book “Voyager,” there was a surprise addition in episode 9 of “Outlander” season 3. In a recent interview, Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts explained why the horseshoe was added on the ship. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have already aired.

The horseshoe aboard the ship Artemis was something the producers added for the TV series. It was shown as a superstition of the crew, who believed that it is bad luck not to touch the horseshoe at the start of any voyage.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Roberts explained that they try to “keep with the story of the book,” but at the same time they wanted to make sure that they played out Mr. Willoughby’s (Gary Young) story. The superstition surrounding the horseshoe and the consequent fear among the crew was the perfect opportunity for Willoughby to tell his story.

Roberts explained that the change they made allowed them to show the mentality of the sailors of that time period, who were looking for one person who was supposedly bringing them bad luck; but that changed to finding their good luck charm- Mr. Willoughby.

The other addition in this episode was an Easter egg from the past. The bow of the Artemis has a statue of a bare-chested woman, a statue that the fans saw previously in the French brothel at the time when Jamie (Sam Heughan) met Young Fergus (Romann Berrux) and Prince Charles Edward Stuart (Andrew Gower).

The production team initially planned to build a new mast for the ship in “Outlander” season 3. However, Production Designer Gary Steele suggested that they use the stature from season 2, which must have saved them some time and it was also “fun” to let the fans know that there is Easter egg to look out for.