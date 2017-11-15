'Outlander' season 3: Why episode 9 was titled 'Doldrums'

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A behind the scenes picture of Sam Heughan (Jamie) for the sets of Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

The reason why episode 9 of “Outlander” season 3 was titled “Doldrums” was not just because the ship Artemis hit the doldrums on the high seas, but the characters did so as well. Producers Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, and Toni Graphia shared this and other insights about the show. A set of behind-the-scenes pictures have also been released online. The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have already aired.

In the video [see below] Roberts explained how the characters stopped moving forward in episode 9, and there was an impasse from Jamie (Sam Heughan) on the question of Fergus’ (César Domboy) marriage to Marsali (Lauren Lyle). The producer said that there was “no wind” in both the sea and in the relationship of various characters, thus making the title appropriate.

All the scenes related to the sea voyage and Jamaica were filmed in South Africa. The “Outlander” crew used three ships that were built for the “Black Sails” TV series, which is another popular show on Starz that had just concluded at that time. The Artemis is the only ship that was made specifically for the time travelling show.

One addition in the TV series that the fans of Diana Gabaldon’s book series were not expecting to see was the superstition on the sea. Moore explained that there were a lot of superstitions at that time, and different ships had their own set of beliefs. Roberts added that they could have done a full episode just on the sheer amount of superstitions of that time.

The voyage scenes were filmed on a ship set that was on land, because a thousand things can go wrong on the sea with so many cast and crew members crammed inside a ship. Green screens were put up across the boat to add the ocean though computer graphics. Pictures of the set with Heughan and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) have been posted on Outlander Community website for the fans to see.

Credit: Starz/ YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car