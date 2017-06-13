'Outlander' season 3: 'Well done' says Diana Gabaldon; Maril Davis shares 'Looks like we made it' song and more

By @sachintrivedig on
Diana Gabaldon
A picture of "Outlander book series author Diana Gabaldon (left) and Executive Producer of the Starz TV series Ronald D. Moore (right) at the 2013 New York Comic Con. Outlander/ Facebook

Diana Gabaldon complimented the cast and crew of “Outlander” season 3 for a job well done. The author, who has seen the first few episodes of the next season and keeps herself updated with the filming, teased this is the “best yet” from the team. Meanwhile, Co-executive Producer shared the song “Looks like we made it” from Barry Manilow.

Just one week of filming remains for the cast and crew in South Africa. The actors can celebrate a wrap party soon, but the production crew will have to get into some more action, editing and putting the final touches to what they have filmed. Complimenting the team, Gabaldon said that they have all “done a tremendous job.”

“They've really done a tremendous job--everybody, from the show-runners and actors and writers to the makeup and costume people and the crew,” Gabaldon wrote on her Twitter. Replying to the comment, one of the fans remarked that if the author likes what the team has made then the fans will certainly love it.

Gabaldon’s words were in response to Davis posting a video of the 1970s Barry Manilow song “Looks like we made it.” The producer also tagged cast members Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire), and Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts. The team should be relieved with the news, as they have all been doing night shoots for the past few weeks.

The producers faced a lot of challenges this year, but it looks like they have managed to overcome them all. The sheer scale of the production this year was so daunting at first, but the team is right on schedule to deliver another exciting installment of the show to eager fans.

While the fans patiently wait for “Outlander” season 3, the producers and the cast have been releasing teasers from the set. Gabaldon too shares teasers and interesting fan made content to help fans through Droughtlander. The author shared a new “distraction” for the fans, which is a video of some of the scenes from the past seasons, and the song “Ain’t No Other Man” by Christina Aguilera playing in the background. The song in this case refers to Jamie.

Credit: Maril Davis/ Twitter

Credit: Diana Gabaldon/ Facebook

In case you missed it:

Roberts teased a new picture from the production set in South Africa. The team is filming Jamaica scenes. (Read more : ‘Outlander’ season 3 production update: Jamaica filming continues ). 

Related
Join the Discussion
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Coles says food and grocery prices must come down further
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Kevin Durant denies talking to Draymond Green after 2016 NBA Finals
Rafael Nadal now the favourite to win 2017 Wimbledon, according to Mats Wilander
Roger Federer returns to action at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart
Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka live stream: Watch 2017 French Open final online
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
‘Doctor Who’ season 10 episode 9: Mark Gatiss admits protesting against black actor’s casting as Victorian soldier
‘Outlander’ season 3: ‘Well done’ says Diana Gabaldon
#TheVoiceAU app error irks voting fans, viewers accuse show of being 'rigged'
'Deadpool 2' adds a new mutant as a villain
'Game of Thrones' season 7: Beric Dondarrion and Tormund teased in new set of behind-the-scenes pictures
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 13-16: Piper leads a student petition against Finn's changes
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car