'Outlander' season 3: 'Well done' says Diana Gabaldon; Maril Davis shares 'Looks like we made it' song and more

A picture of "Outlander book series author Diana Gabaldon (left) and Executive Producer of the Starz TV series Ronald D. Moore (right) at the 2013 New York Comic Con.

A picture of "Outlander book series author Diana Gabaldon (left) and Executive Producer of the Starz TV series Ronald D. Moore (right) at the 2013 New York Comic Con. Outlander/ Facebook

Diana Gabaldon complimented the cast and crew of “Outlander” season 3 for a job well done. The author, who has seen the first few episodes of the next season and keeps herself updated with the filming, teased this is the “best yet” from the team. Meanwhile, Co-executive Producer shared the song “Looks like we made it” from Barry Manilow.

Just one week of filming remains for the cast and crew in South Africa. The actors can celebrate a wrap party soon, but the production crew will have to get into some more action, editing and putting the final touches to what they have filmed. Complimenting the team, Gabaldon said that they have all “done a tremendous job.”

“They've really done a tremendous job--everybody, from the show-runners and actors and writers to the makeup and costume people and the crew,” Gabaldon wrote on her Twitter. Replying to the comment, one of the fans remarked that if the author likes what the team has made then the fans will certainly love it.

Gabaldon’s words were in response to Davis posting a video of the 1970s Barry Manilow song “Looks like we made it.” The producer also tagged cast members Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire), and Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts. The team should be relieved with the news, as they have all been doing night shoots for the past few weeks.

The producers faced a lot of challenges this year, but it looks like they have managed to overcome them all. The sheer scale of the production this year was so daunting at first, but the team is right on schedule to deliver another exciting installment of the show to eager fans.

While the fans patiently wait for “Outlander” season 3, the producers and the cast have been releasing teasers from the set. Gabaldon too shares teasers and interesting fan made content to help fans through Droughtlander. The author shared a new “distraction” for the fans, which is a video of some of the scenes from the past seasons, and the song “Ain’t No Other Man” by Christina Aguilera playing in the background. The song in this case refers to Jamie.

They've really done a tremendous job--everybody, from the show-runners and actors and writers to the makeup and costume people and the crew. https://t.co/HBZhk6HnP2 — Diana Gabaldon (@Writer_DG) June 13, 2017

Credit: Maril Davis/ Twitter

Credit: Diana Gabaldon/ Facebook

In case you missed it:

Roberts teased a new picture from the production set in South Africa. The team is filming Jamaica scenes. (Read more : ‘Outlander’ season 3 production update: Jamaica filming continues ).