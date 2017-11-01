'Outlander' season 3 video: Caitriona Balfe trained for operation scene

The producer of “Outlander” season 3 appear in a new video to share their insights about episode 7. The producers shared their insights about the preparation for the episode, including the props and training for the cast. The following article contains spoilers.

The choice of the title for episode 7 was a little whimsical, according to Co-executive Producer Toni Graphia, because the main focus of the plot was about a dead body being hidden in a barrel of Crème de Menthe. No one in Scotland apparently drinks Crème de Menthe, and everyone prefers whisky there.

The dead body in the episode was that of Barton (Ian Conningham). In the video [see below], Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts revealed that they had different prosthetics built. There was the prosthetic head of the actor playing the role of Barton, and the body as well. The scene where Claire (Caitriona Balfe) drills a hole in the skull was the head prosthetics, and the scene in which the body was lying on the ground was also prosthetic.

The producers always strive to make their scenes as realistic as possible. Balfe had to go through some training for the operation scene. There was also a medical advisor, whose name interestingly is Dr. Claire, who was present on the set on standby to answer any questions that the producers, director, or the cast had. Dr. Claire is an emergency room surgeon in Glasgow.

The other big challenging scene in episode 7 was the fire in Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) print shop. Roberts revealed that the scenes related to this shop were filmed in a museum, so they had to build a replica at another location and then burn it. The production team spent three nights burning this set, Roberts said.

There was some computer graphics used for the interior shots of the burning. Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore wanted to show the progression of the smoke build up inside the shop, and the way this was achieved was by adding the smoke in some scenes, and for the time when the fire had just started; they used scenes that showed comparatively little smoke, as they couldn’t graphically remove smoke.

Credit: Starz/ YouTube