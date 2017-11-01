'Outlander' season 3 video: Caitriona Balfe trained for operation scene

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A poster of Starz TV series "Outlander." Starring Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser. Outlander/ Facebook

The producer of “Outlander” season 3 appear in a new video to share their insights about episode 7. The producers shared their insights about the preparation for the episode, including the props and training for the cast. The following article contains spoilers.

The choice of the title for episode 7 was a little whimsical, according to Co-executive Producer Toni Graphia, because the main focus of the plot was about a dead body being hidden in a barrel of Crème de Menthe. No one in Scotland apparently drinks Crème de Menthe, and everyone prefers whisky there.

The dead body in the episode was that of Barton (Ian Conningham). In the video [see below], Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts revealed that they had different prosthetics built. There was the prosthetic head of the actor playing the role of Barton, and the body as well. The scene where Claire (Caitriona Balfe) drills a hole in the skull was the head prosthetics, and the scene in which the body was lying on the ground was also prosthetic.

The producers always strive to make their scenes as realistic as possible. Balfe had to go through some training for the operation scene. There was also a medical advisor, whose name interestingly is Dr. Claire, who was present on the set on standby to answer any questions that the producers, director, or the cast had. Dr. Claire is an emergency room surgeon in Glasgow.

The other big challenging scene in episode 7 was the fire in Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) print shop. Roberts revealed that the scenes related to this shop were filmed in a museum, so they had to build a replica at another location and then burn it. The production team spent three nights burning this set, Roberts said.

There was some computer graphics used for the interior shots of the burning. Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore wanted to show the progression of the smoke build up inside the shop, and the way this was achieved was by adding the smoke in some scenes, and for the time when the fire had just started; they used scenes that showed comparatively little smoke, as they couldn’t graphically remove smoke.

Credit: Starz/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Lewis Hamilton takes swipe at former teammate Nico Rosberg
DeAndre Jordan, Clippers fail to reach contract extension
Tiger Woods set to return in November after nine-month layoff
LeBron James Free Agency: Houston Rockets set to make serious run
World Series 2017 live stream: Watch Dodgers vs Astros Game 6 online
World Series 2017 live stream: Watch Dodgers vs Astros Game 6 online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'General Hospital' Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Days of Our Lives' Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 spoilers
Kevin Spacey slammed for coming out as gay after sexual misconduct allegation
'Coronation Street' Oct. 30 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Outlander' season 3 video: Caitriona Balfe trained for operation scene
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers share insight in new video
‘Doctor Who’ Dalek actor Nicholas Pegg fired over rude coded message
‘Doctor Who’ Dalek actor Nicholas Pegg fired over rude coded message
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car