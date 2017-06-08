'Outlander' season 3 spoilers: Everything you need to know about Turtle Soup, Print shop and coconuts

Outlander
A picture of Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser and Caitriona Balfe as Claire from the Starz TV series "Outlander." Facebook/ Outlander

In a video released online, cast members Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) spoke about three things to look forward to in “Outlander” season 3. The three things were turtle soup, print shop and coconuts.

Fans who have read Diana Gabaldon’s books know what the actors are talking about. However, for those who don't yet are curious to know the details, here’s a look at some of these relevant scenes in the book “Voyager.” The following article contains spoilers.

By now, most of the fans know that next season will begin with Jamie and Claire living their own lives, separated by time and distance. They feel the other is dead and are living with their grief bottled up. These are all flashbacks, and the viewers have already seen how the Sassenach finds out that the love of her life is still alive, thus she goes through the stones once again.

So there will be a reunion, one that will take place in a print shop. The return of Claire is too much for Jamie to handle without warning, so his reaction of shock will be interesting to say the least. The initial interaction is followed by a more detailed discussion of their daughter. These scenes in “Voyager” are both emotional and touching.

Soon after her arrival, both Jamie and Claire set out on a new adventure. One of the most interesting scenes many fans look forward to is the one with the turtle soup. There is a chapter in “Voyager” with the same title, and it shows the Scotsman feeding the  soup to his sick wife. The dish apparently has an interesting effect on her because the two go on to make love soon after. Jamie is hesitant at first, but things proceed nicely after Claire takes control of the situation.

The final tease of coconuts is about Jamie and Claire’s time in the Caribbean. The two characters will be in Jamaica for some time in “Outlander” season 3, enjoying the beaches and, yes, the coconuts.

 

 

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

There will be no ambiguity in “Outlander” season 3 regarding whether or not a major character cheated on his wife, Diana Gabaldon revealed. (Read more: 'Outlander' season 3 spoilers: Show reveals if this character cheated on wife).

