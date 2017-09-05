'Outlander' season 3: Sam Heughan loved fight scenes with Black Jack

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A behind the scenes picture of Sam Heughan (Jamie) for the sets of Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

The fans are eagerly waiting for the premiere of “Outlander” season 3. Cast members Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) previewed the first episode and the whole season in a recent interview. New teasers of the show have also been released online.

The first episode will begin with the Battle of Culloden. In an interview with Parade, Heughan said that he loves Jamie’s fight scenes with Black Jack (Tobias Menzies). The actor also revealed that both he and his fellow cast member worked together for some time for this scene.

According to the report, the two major characters clash when Jamie is badly wounded in the battle. Will the Scotsman finally be able to put an end to his arch nemesis?

While Jamie is fighting in the battlefield, Claire has her own battles to deal with. Balfe said that her character has a lot of anger and regrets for leaving the love of her life behind. The only reason she went through the stones again was for the child she was carrying.

Although Claire is back with Frank, she doesn’t find the same passion she shared with Jamie. The couple will move to the US together in the 1940s, but this is a marriage of convenience rather than love. Still, the Sassenach admires her husband for everything that he has done for her and her child.

Claire will eventually go back through the stones. Balfe explained that this part was the most difficult for them to figure out. It was finally decided that Brianna (Sophie Skelton) should be the one to suggest that her mother travel through time again. The Sassenach will depart only after getting this permission from her daughter.

Heughan said that the more interesting things in “Outlander” season 3 will be the time after Jamie and Claire reunite. The two characters will go on another adventure, and this time they will go to Jamaica.

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Credit: Matthew B. Roberts/ Twitter

