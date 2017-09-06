'Outlander' season 3: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe 'craziness' at premiere

Actors Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan pose with their award for the Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show for Starz "Outlander" during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015.

Actors Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan pose with their award for the Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show for Starz "Outlander" during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

The “Outlander” season 3 premiere episode was shown at The Groove in Los Angeles recently. Cast members Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) attended the event along with Co-executive Producers Maril Davis and Toni Graphia. Meanwhile, another trailer has been released online that shows how the Sassenach had to fight for women’s rights at every turn in her life.

Heughan and Balfe interacted with the fans at the red carpet event at the Groove. The actors took a few videos of their interactions, and shared all the “craziness” at the event. Apart from the screening of the first episode, there were a lot of fun activities for the fans to take part in.

The actors and the producers thanked all the fans who made it to the Groove, and shared the videos for the people who couldn’t make the trip that day. Many of the fans have now seen in the premiere episode, but there’s still a vast section of the fan base that is yet to see it.

A new trailer of the next season has been released online [see below]. The main focus in the video is the fight for women’s rights that Claire takes up at different times in her life.

Starting with her admission into medical school, where she’s the only woman training to be a surgeon, Claire will have to face multiple challenges. Balfe pointed out that even though her character has gone through some very depressing moments in her life, she doesn’t sit around the house all day, and instead channels her emotions to do something constructive with her life. This, the actress said, shows the strength of her character.

After her daughter grows up a little, Claire decides to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. President Truman’s decision to appoint the first woman Treasurer was the trigger for the Sassenach.

Becoming a surgeon is an important step because Claire finds misogyny all around her, and this will continue right up to the 1960s. But, the strong willed Sassenach refuses to give up, and continues to fight.

.@samheughan and a few fans send their love from the #Outlander red carpet! pic.twitter.com/QwY80xIMqT — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) September 5, 2017

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Thank u to all the fans who came out to the Screenings @TheGroveLA today! Hope u enjoyed the episode &all the festivities! @Outlander_STARZ — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) September 6, 2017

Maril Davis & Toni Graphia @ the Outlander season 3 event at The Grove. 5 more days until the premiere! #Outlander #MarilDavis #ToniGraphia pic.twitter.com/OHZw48iWnS — Outlander Writers (@OutlanderWriter) September 6, 2017

Credit: Outlander Writers/ Twitter

Claire never lets others dictate her path. The #Outlander cast talk about what makes her the trailblazer we all know and love. pic.twitter.com/oCvEKfS6TV — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) September 5, 2017

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter