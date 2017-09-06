'Outlander' season 3: Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe 'craziness' at premiere

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
Actors Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan pose with their award for the Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show for Starz "Outlander" during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

The “Outlander” season 3 premiere episode was shown at The Groove in Los Angeles recently. Cast members Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) attended the event along with Co-executive Producers Maril Davis and Toni Graphia. Meanwhile, another trailer has been released online that shows how the Sassenach had to fight for women’s rights at every turn in her life.

Heughan and Balfe interacted with the fans at the red carpet event at the Groove. The actors took a few videos of their interactions, and shared all the “craziness” at the event. Apart from the screening of the first episode, there were a lot of fun activities for the fans to take part in.

The actors and the producers thanked all the fans who made it to the Groove, and shared the videos for the people who couldn’t make the trip that day. Many of the fans have now seen in the premiere episode, but there’s still a vast section of the fan base that is yet to see it.

A new trailer of the next season has been released online [see below]. The main focus in the video is the fight for women’s rights that Claire takes up at different times in her life.

Starting with her admission into medical school, where she’s the only woman training to be a surgeon, Claire will have to face multiple challenges. Balfe pointed out that even though her character has gone through some very depressing moments in her life, she doesn’t sit around the house all day, and instead channels her emotions to do something constructive with her life. This, the actress said, shows the strength of her character.

After her daughter grows up a little, Claire decides to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. President Truman’s decision to appoint the first woman Treasurer was the trigger for the Sassenach.

Becoming a surgeon is an important step because Claire finds misogyny all around her, and this will continue right up to the 1960s. But, the strong willed Sassenach refuses to give up, and continues to fight.

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Credit: Outlander Writers/ Twitter

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
More Business
Utah hospital apologises to nurse Alex Wubbels after alleged unlawful arrest [VIDEOS]
Plans to introduce mandatory provisional visas before permanent residency in Australia
Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church passes collection plates to Harvey victims [VIDEO]
Husband charged murder after wife was stabbed, appears to blame cough medicine
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
More News
Carmelo Anthony Trade: Jabari Parker emerges as target for Knicks
Australian cricket team in scary bus attack in Bangladesh
Roger Federer vs Philipp Kohlschreiber live stream: Watch US Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Alexandr Dolgopolov live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Roger Federer vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: Watch US Open online
Roger Federer vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: Watch US Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Andrey Rublev live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Andrey Rublev live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Dany showing authority without crown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Claire filled with anger and regret
4 fast facts about Meghan Markle's new Vanity Fair cover and interview
'Gotham' season 4 casts creepy Professor Pyg; watch the newest trailer
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Leaked picture of Luke; Anakin details
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Darth Vader Force ghost
'Poldark' season 4 casts new Geoffrey Charles
‘Poldark season 4: Heida Reed shares picture from production set
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car