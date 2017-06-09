'Outlander' season 3 production update: Storm doesn't halt filming in Cape Town; ‘Weird’ having daughter, says Nell Hudson

'Outlander'
A behind the scenes picture of Sam Heughan (Jamie) for the sets of Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

A storm threatened to disrupt filming of “Outlander” season 3. However, the team managed to get through without much difficulty. Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts teased some pictures of the Cape Town skyline before and after the storm.

Just a few more weeks of filming are left for the show, cast members Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) had previously announced. But, when a few storm clouds gathered at the horizon the producers were concerned about the production getting delayed. Droughtlander is already the longest one this year, and any delay would have put the team on an even tighter schedule.

The storm came and went, without affecting the production team too much. Roberts took to twitter to thank the fans for their support, and also shared pictures from the set.

The thick clouds with a reddish hue covered most of the skyline of Cape Town, but they mostly cleared one day later. Both the occasions were a good photo opportunity that Roberts did not miss.

Meanwhile, a new Nell Hudson (Laoghaire) interview has been posted on YouTube. There has been some talk about the actress showcasing her singing talents in the TV series. However, the actress confirmed that this was not for the Starz show. She is also a cast member of “Victoria” TV series, in which she will be reprising her role. Hudson also spoke about Save the Children charity that she is promoting.

Talking about what’s in store for her character in “Victoria” season 2, the actress said that Skerrett’s career is going well as she is up for a promotion. She also gets some new dresses on the show. Apart from the TV series, the actress is co-writing a “funny horror” movie with a friend.

Laoghaire will be having a daughter, Marsali (Lauren Lyle) in “Outlander” season 3. Hudson said that it was “really weird” to have someone who is almost the same age as her playing her onscreen daughter. However, she also added that the new cast member was easy to work with.

Credit: Matthew B. Roberts/ Twitter

Before the storm #capetown #capestorm #stormofthecentury Wish us luck #outlander

A post shared by Matthew B. Roberts (@nofoolingproductions) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Credit: nofoolingproductions/ Instagram

In case you missed it:

In a video released online, cast members Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire) spoke about three things to look forward to in “Outlander” season 3. (Read more: Everything you need to know about Turtle Soup, Print shop and coconuts)

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car