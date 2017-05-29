'Outlander' season 3: Jungle shoot begins; Diana Gabaldon on where the filming will continue in future

Filming of “Outlander” season 3 is entering its last phase, with the team now starting work on a jungle shoot. Meanwhile, Diana Gabaldon shared her thoughts on how Scotland may continue to be the base of operations for the show for the future seasons, even though the plot takes the characters away from the country.

Co-executive Producer/Writer Matthew B. Roberts has shared a new picture from the production set in South Africa. The team is preparing to film scenes in the woods soon. Fans who have read the book “Voyager” may be able to guess what this set will be used for on the show. Commenting on the post, one of the fans suggested how this new location may be connected to the Young Ian (John Bell) storyline.

The cast and crew are still filming at the ships set in Cape Town. Roberts teased another picture of the deck of the ship and boats that are being used for “Outlander” season 3 scenes. While the sea voyage scenes are being filmed, the scouting team may have been looking for locations to film the last remaining parts of the production. Readers should note that the filming doesn’t take place in sequence, and the last scene filmed need not be the last scene on the show.

Starz has already picked up the show for another season, so the team will be back in action as soon as the production wraps next month for the current season. In an interview with The Scottish Sun, Gabaldon expressed hope that the TV series will be picked up for the fifth and sixth series as well.

Gabaldon is not sure how the producers will choose to proceed, but suggests that they may continue to work in Scotland. The plot will be shifting to North Carolina in the future seasons, but they may still use Cumbernauld for at least the interior shots, according to the author

Welcome to the jungle #outlander S3 A post shared by Matthew B. Roberts (@nofoolingproductions) on May 27, 2017 at 10:15pm PDT

Credit: nofoolingproductions/ Instagram

Almost every night #CapeTown puts on a show... just luck to be in the right place at the right time #outlander S3 pic.twitter.com/QAaetu0GM8 — Matthew B. Roberts (@TheMattBRoberts) May 27, 2017

Credit: Matthew B. Roberts/ Twitter

In case you missed it:

“Outlander” season 3 will be channelling the same passion that Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) felt when they first met in Scotland. (Read more: 'Outlander' season 3: Reunion will result in 'intense' love scene).