'Outlander' season 3: Jungle shoot begins; Diana Gabaldon on where the filming will continue in future

By @sachintrivedig on
Diana Gabaldon
Actor Sam Heughan (L) and author Diana Gabaldon participate in the Starz "Outlander" panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 9, 2015. Reuters/David McNew

Filming of “Outlander” season 3 is entering its last phase, with the team now starting work on a jungle shoot. Meanwhile, Diana Gabaldon shared her thoughts on how Scotland may continue to be the base of operations for the show for the future seasons, even though the plot takes the characters away from the country.

Co-executive Producer/Writer Matthew B. Roberts has shared a new picture from the production set in South Africa. The team is preparing to film scenes in the woods soon. Fans who have read the book “Voyager” may be able to guess what this set will be used for on the show. Commenting on the post, one of the fans suggested how this new location may be connected to the Young Ian (John Bell) storyline.

The cast and crew are still filming at the ships set in Cape Town. Roberts teased another picture of the deck of the ship and boats that are being used for “Outlander” season 3 scenes. While the sea voyage scenes are being filmed, the scouting team may have been looking for locations to film the last remaining parts of the production. Readers should note that the filming doesn’t take place in sequence, and the last scene filmed need not be the last scene on the show.

Starz has already picked up the show for another season, so the team will be back in action as soon as the production wraps next month for the current season. In an interview with The Scottish Sun, Gabaldon expressed hope that the TV series will be picked up for the fifth and sixth series as well.

Gabaldon is not sure how the producers will choose to proceed, but suggests that they may continue to work in Scotland. The plot will be shifting to North Carolina in the future seasons, but they may still use Cumbernauld for at least the interior shots, according to the author

Welcome to the jungle #outlander S3

A post shared by Matthew B. Roberts (@nofoolingproductions) on May 27, 2017 at 10:15pm PDT

Credit: nofoolingproductions/ Instagram

Credit: Matthew B. Roberts/ Twitter

In case you missed it:

“Outlander” season 3 will be channelling the same passion that Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) felt when they first met in Scotland. (Read more: 'Outlander' season 3: Reunion will result in 'intense' love scene).

Related
Join the Discussion
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Draft: Celtics, Sixers could swap picks, per new report
2017 French Open: World No 1 Angelique Kerber crashes out in first round
Bray Wyatt sends feelers to Matt Hardy, WWE match possibly happening
2017 French Open: Petra Kvitova wins comeback match after being stabbed
Lewis Hamilton feels Ferrari wanted Sebastian Vettel to win Monaco Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton feels Ferrari wanted Sebastian Vettel to win Monaco Grand Prix
Manny Pacquiao ready to fight Conor McGregor if Floyd Mayweather backs out
Manny Pacquiao ready to fight Conor McGregor if Floyd Mayweather backs out
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car