'Outlander' season 3: John Bell gave César Domboy Haggis pakora

“Outlander” season 3 cast member John Bell (Young Ian) answered a few questions about his character and the show in an online Q&A recently. The actor talked about what it was like to be on the show and film his scenes, and other behind-the-scenes titbits. The following article contains minor spoilers from the episodes that have aired already.

The role of Young Ian is only expected to grow from here. When asked to describe his character, Bell said that Young Ian was “curious, suggestive, compassionate, understanding, and of course a trouble magnet!” The actor loves being a part of the show and said that every day on the set was “an absolute joy.”

Bell is particularly happy about working in a show that makes “Scotland look gorgeous.” He said that he got “teary” after watching all their hard work come together in episode 7. The actor revealed that he listens to the theme music of “Last of the Mohicans” to get pumped before filming.

There were some fun moments in episode 7, like that scene in the Print Shop with Brighid (Zoe Barker). Bell said that he spent the whole day laughing with his co-star while filming these scenes. The other interesting behind-the-scenes fun with his colleagues includes getting César Domboy (Fergus) to try haggis pakora, the actor said. Domboy apparently didn’t like the dish.

Bell will be back in season 4, but he hasn’t read too far ahead at the moment. However, he knows there are challenges coming his way in the future. Two pups have already been cast to play the role of the dog Rollo, and Bell has already started training with them to make the filming go smoothly next year.

As far as season 3 is concerned, Bell promised some interesting dialogues from him that the fans can look forward to. When asked to tease what will happen in the next episode the actor said “oh honey, there’s a storm coming.”

