'Outlander' season 3: John Bell gave César Domboy Haggis pakora

By @sachintrivedig on
Cesar Domboy
A picture of Cesar Domboy, who joins the cast of "Outlander" season 3 as adult Fergus. Outlander/ Twitter

“Outlander” season 3 cast member John Bell (Young Ian) answered a few questions about his character and the show in an online Q&A recently. The actor talked about what it was like to be on the show and film his scenes, and other behind-the-scenes titbits. The following article contains minor spoilers from the episodes that have aired already.

The role of Young Ian is only expected to grow from here. When asked to describe his character, Bell said that Young Ian was “curious, suggestive, compassionate, understanding, and of course a trouble magnet!” The actor loves being a part of the show and said that every day on the set was “an absolute joy.”

Bell is particularly happy about working in a show that makes “Scotland look gorgeous.” He said that he got “teary” after watching all their hard work come together in episode 7. The actor revealed that he listens to the theme music of “Last of the Mohicans” to get pumped before filming.

There were some fun moments in episode 7, like that scene in the Print Shop with Brighid (Zoe Barker). Bell said that he spent the whole day laughing with his co-star while filming these scenes. The other interesting behind-the-scenes fun with his colleagues includes getting César Domboy (Fergus) to try haggis pakora, the actor said. Domboy apparently didn’t like the dish.

Bell will be back in season 4, but he hasn’t read too far ahead at the moment. However, he knows there are challenges coming his way in the future. Two pups have already been cast to play the role of the dog Rollo, and Bell has already started training with them to make the filming go smoothly next year.

As far as season 3 is concerned, Bell promised some interesting dialogues from him that the fans can look forward to. When asked to tease what will happen in the next episode the actor said “oh honey, there’s a storm coming.”

Related
Join the Discussion
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
World Series 2017 live stream: Watch Dodgers vs Astros Game 6 online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
Lewis Hamilton takes swipe at former teammate Nico Rosberg
DeAndre Jordan, Clippers fail to reach contract extension
Rafael Nadal seals year-end World No. 1 ranking at Paris Masters
Rafael Nadal seals year-end World No. 1 ranking at Paris Masters
Cleveland Cavaliers hold emergency meeting to air out differences
Cleveland Cavaliers hold emergency meeting to air out differences
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Coronation Street' Nov. 1 spoilers
New ‘Star Wars’ comic will be about DJ
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers share insight in new video
‘Doctor Who’ Dalek actor Nicholas Pegg fired over rude coded message
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Nov. 1-3: Billy plays hero
'The Young and the Restless' Nov. 1-3 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Game of Thrones' season 8: New set reportedly erected near Titanic Studios
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Maisie Williams spotted in Belfast
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car