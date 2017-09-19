‘Outlander’ season 3: How Jamie and Claire ‘surrender’

By @sachintrivedig on
Ronald Moore
Executive producer Ronald Moore participates in the Starz "Outlander" panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California, January 9, 2015. Reuters/David McNew

The parallels between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) seems like a recurring theme of “Outlander” season 3. The way the story is being told it allows the viewers to see how the two characters, separated by time and distance, are essentially going through similar experiences in their respective lives. In a new video released online the producers of the show talked about their approach to this new format of the TV series.

The title of the second episode is “Surrender.” As the name suggests, the whole story was about how Jamie and Claire surrender, Co-executive Producer Toni Graphia explained in the video [see below]. While the Highlander chose to surrender himself to the Red Coats, the Sassenach had to surrender to her life with Frank (Tobias Menzies).

Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore, who took on the role of the interviewer, asked if his colleagues wanted to mirror the story beats between the scenes of Jamie and Claire. Co-executive Producer Matthew B. Roberts said that they did try and find places where it feels like they are telling the same story, but from the perspective of two different characters.

Roberts explained that even though Claire lived in a well-decorated apartment, for her it’s still a cave. As for Jamie, he was literally living in a cave.

Jamie had given up on everything, but it was his sister who pulled him out a little bit and showed him that he has to find a purpose in life. Claire on the other hand found her purpose in her practice of medicine.

In keeping up with the tradition of keeping the show as authentic and realistic as possible, Heughan had to learn how to carve up a deer from a butcher, learn how to gut a fish from a fisherman, and learn how to use a bow and arrow as well for “Outlander” season 3. More challenges now await Jamie as he’s taken prisoner, and Claire begins her new journey at medical school.

Credit: Outlander/ Facebook

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car