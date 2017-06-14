'Outlander' season 3: Even death may not stop this character from coming back, Ronald Moore teases flashback possibility

“Outlander” season 3 will be the end of at least a few characters; however the performance of one particular actor has impressed the producers so much that they are considering bringing him back in the future. Executive Producer Ronald D. Moore has teased the possibility of flashbacks in the future.

Everyone knows that Black Jack (Tobias Menzies) will die in the Battle of Culloden. Even the villainous officer knows this. As far as Frank Randall is concerned, the producers have spent a lot of time in the first half of the next season in the Boston flashbacks, to give some insight about what life without Jamie (Sam Heughan) was like for Claire (Caitriona Balfe), and how Brianna (Sophie Skelton) grew up over the years. Frank too, as the fans have already learnt, died eventually.

With the next season, the role of Menzies should ideally come to an end. However, Moore told TV Guide that they are talking about the possibility of bringing the actor back in the future. They could do this in the form of flashbacks, which would be in line with the books written by Diana Gabaldon. In the books, the character continues to make his presence felt for a long time, given that he is a significant part of Claire’s life before Jamie and helped raise Brianna.

"There's always the possibility of flashing back and revisiting him in either role if we had a reason to. Diana in subsequent books kind of touches back to Frank for various reasons. We might do that. It really depends on how we break that in subsequent years," Moore said.

The fans could therefore get to see the powerful performance of Menzies again after “Outlander” season 3. However, even if the producers decide to bring him back some time in the future, it may only be a cameo appearance for a few episodes because the main story will continue to be about Jamie and Claire.

