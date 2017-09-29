'Outlander' season 3 episode 4 preview: 'Of Lost Things'

A preview video of “Outlander” season 3 episode 4 has been released online. Jamie (Sam Heughan) faces new challenges in his new home, as he’s reluctantly pulled into the intrigue of the aristocratic family he serves. Meanwhile, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) finds a big clue in her research.

Jamie is supposed to be tending to the horses in the aristocratic house where Lord John Grey (David Berry) left him. However, things won’t be smooth for the Highlander after a spoiled young lady takes a fancy to him. The Scotsman will be forced to go to this lady’s room one night.

According to the synopsis of the episode, Jamie will be pulled into the intrigue of the noble British family. The preview video [see below] shows that a baby is involved, and the lord of the house is not happy about it. Things become intense when pistols are drawn in the house.

A sneak peek scene of the next episode posted on YouTube shows the kind of challenges that Jamie and the other servants of the house will have to face. The biggest challenge, and one that everyone is reluctant to take up, is the question of who will accompany the young lady of the house while she goes horse riding. The men use the game of drawing straws to choose who will get to take up this task. On the bright side, the spoiled lady’s sister seems to be a little more sensible.

Meanwhile, Claire finds a big clue about where Jamie was taken right after the Battle of Culloden. However, with each step she takes towards finding the whereabouts of the love of her life, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) is concerned about losing her mother.

Readers should note that it was only after Claire talked about Jamie that the mother-daughter finally began to bond. For many years Claire had been living in her own world, and now that Brianna has finally started to connect with her mother; she’s afraid of losing her.

Credit: Starz/ YouTube