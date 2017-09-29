'Outlander' season 3 episode 4 preview: 'Of Lost Things'

By @sachintrivedig on
Sam Heughan
a still from "Outlander" season 3 os Starz starring Sam Heughan as Jamie. Facebook/ Starz

A preview video of “Outlander” season 3 episode 4 has been released online. Jamie (Sam Heughan) faces new challenges in his new home, as he’s reluctantly pulled into the intrigue of the aristocratic family he serves. Meanwhile, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) finds a big clue in her research.

Jamie is supposed to be tending to the horses in the aristocratic house where Lord John Grey (David Berry) left him. However, things won’t be smooth for the Highlander after a spoiled young lady takes a fancy to him. The Scotsman will be forced to go to this lady’s room one night.

According to the synopsis of the episode, Jamie will be pulled into the intrigue of the noble British family. The preview video [see below] shows that a baby is involved, and the lord of the house is not happy about it. Things become intense when pistols are drawn in the house.

A sneak peek scene of the next episode posted on YouTube shows the kind of challenges that Jamie and the other servants of the house will have to face. The biggest challenge, and one that everyone is reluctant to take up, is the question of who will accompany the young lady of the house while she goes horse riding. The men use the game of drawing straws to choose who will get to take up this task. On the bright side, the spoiled lady’s sister seems to be a little more sensible.

Meanwhile, Claire finds a big clue about where Jamie was taken right after the Battle of Culloden. However, with each step she takes towards finding the whereabouts of the love of her life, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) is concerned about losing her mother.

Readers should note that it was only after Claire talked about Jamie that the mother-daughter finally began to bond. For many years Claire had been living in her own world, and now that Brianna has finally started to connect with her mother; she’s afraid of losing her.

Credit: Starz/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
NBA expects players to stand up for national anthem
Carmelo Anthony, Paul George thought they were Cleveland-bound on draft night
Chandler Parsons injury update: Grizzlies star set for turnaround season
FIFA close to taking over Football Federation Australia, to appoint committee
Neymar downplays rift with Edinson Cavani, blames media
Neymar downplays rift with Edinson Cavani, blames media
Lewis Hamilton backs NFL protests, slams Donald Trump
Lewis Hamilton backs NFL protests, slams Donald Trump
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'We don't respect Trump: Hugh Hefner's son
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 2 ‘More Extinction’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 2 ‘The Asset’ spoilers
'Young Sheldon' season 1 episode 2 promo: Meet Meemaw
‘Young Sheldon’ episode 2: Annie Potts debut as grandma
'Blue Bloods' season 8 premiere ‘Cutting Losses’ spoilers: Erin asks Danny’s help
'Blue Bloods' season 8 premiere ‘Cutting Losses’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car