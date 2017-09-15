'Outlander' season 3 episode 2: Get ready for scruffy Jamie

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A poster of Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

A preview video of “Outlander” season 3 episode 2 has been released online, showing the continuous pain within Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Frank (Tobias Menzies). The question of sex will play a huge part in the episode. The following article has spoilers based on the preview video.

Jenny (Laura Donnelly) is concerned about the well-being of her brother. Jamie has grown a beard and refuses to let go of Claire. He hasn’t been with another woman for a long time, and his sister asks him a pointed question about it.

Fans may remember the tender moment last season in which Jamie holds his sister’s baby and whispers softly in the ears. The preview video of the next episode of season 3 shows the Scotsman holding another baby, but he’s now a changed man. He will spend his time in a cave brooding about the past. Even Ian (Steven Cree) is concerned, and he has a word with Jamie.

The fact that Jamie has an unkempt beard and in depression doesn’t stop a lady from offering to lay with him. He has been staying in the cave for a while now, which means there’s a time jump in the episode. He will come back to Lallybroch only after a few Red Coats come searching for the Jacobite known as Red Jamie.

In the flash forward, Claire and Frank come together to raise their baby. But problems in their marriage are far from over. The Sassenach can’t forget her Scottish lover and husband, and this continues to impact her current relationship with her first husband. In the preview video, Frank points out he’s with her when they are together, but she’s with “him.”

Credit: Starz/ YouTube

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

 

Ready for battle, but first...coffee. #BTS #Outlander #STARZ

A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

Credit: Outlander_Starz/ Instagram

