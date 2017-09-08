'Outlander' season 3: Early reviews heap praise on show

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A behind the scenes picture of Sam Heughan (Jamie) for the sets of Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

Early reviews of “Outlander” season 3 are in, and the show is indeed getting praises from critics. Most notably, the TV series has been complimented for its bold approach toward the complex and heavy subject matters it deals with.

Readers may already know that the show begins right from where season 2 left off. The review on Deadline states that the show “really goes for it” in the premiere episode. With a September air date, the TV series has now entered the big leagues and will have to face a lot of competition from other shows.

According to the report, the show this time around has the same feel as the stories fans have seen in previous seasons, but on a much grander scale than before. The first few episodes will focus on the painful existence Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) face without each other.

The next part will be about Claire in Harvard, where she will fight for not only her role in the world, but also the role of all women. The review particularly praises Balfe’s performance in this segment as well as her intense interactions with her first husband Frank (Tobias Menzies).

A review posted on Salon calls the “pensive, poetic exploration of the human heart’s mysteries” on the show as both “singularly brilliant” and “underappreciated.” The report points out that most critics dismiss a romance story as “soft,” but the Starz TV series is anything but. The story doesn’t hold back when it comes to the challenges and pain Jamie has to endure at the hands of the villains.

While fans are eagerly waiting the premiere of “Outlander” season 3 this weekend, the team behind the series is equally excited to show what they have created. A picture of the writers, including Author Diana Gabaldon, has been posted online (see below).

Credit: Outlander Costume/ Twitter

Credit: Sophie Skelton/ Twitter

Credit: Sam Heughan/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
Turnbull gov't backs consumers with increased penalties for businesses that breach law
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
More Business
Utah hospital apologises to nurse Alex Wubbels after alleged unlawful arrest [VIDEOS]
Plans to introduce mandatory provisional visas before permanent residency in Australia
Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church passes collection plates to Harvey victims [VIDEO]
Husband charged murder after wife was stabbed, appears to blame cough medicine
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
Prince William talks about Kate Middleton's pregnancy with third baby
More News
Isaiah Thomas on getting traded from Boston: 'It still hurts'
Conor McGregor unlikely to fight again in 2017, says coach
Roger Federer vs Juan Martin del Potro live stream: Watch US Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Andrey Rublev live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Roger Federer ousted, del Potro through to semis
2017 US Open: Roger Federer ousted, del Potro through to semis
Venus Williams vs Sloane Stephens live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Venus Williams vs Sloane Stephens live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Rexy and Blue are back
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Emma and Hook storyline
‘Poldark’ season 4: Ross to face new villain
‘Outlander’ season 3: New behind-the-scenes pictures and trailer released
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Sept. 8: Will tries to frame Robert
'Coronation Street' Sept. 8 spoilers [VIDEOS]
Vanity Fair’s 2017 International Best-Dressed List has Michelle Obama, not includes Melania
Vanity Fair’s 2017 International Best-Dressed List has Michelle Obama, not includes Melania
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car