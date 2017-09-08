'Outlander' season 3: Early reviews heap praise on show

Early reviews of “Outlander” season 3 are in, and the show is indeed getting praises from critics. Most notably, the TV series has been complimented for its bold approach toward the complex and heavy subject matters it deals with.

Readers may already know that the show begins right from where season 2 left off. The review on Deadline states that the show “really goes for it” in the premiere episode. With a September air date, the TV series has now entered the big leagues and will have to face a lot of competition from other shows.

According to the report, the show this time around has the same feel as the stories fans have seen in previous seasons, but on a much grander scale than before. The first few episodes will focus on the painful existence Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) face without each other.

The next part will be about Claire in Harvard, where she will fight for not only her role in the world, but also the role of all women. The review particularly praises Balfe’s performance in this segment as well as her intense interactions with her first husband Frank (Tobias Menzies).

A review posted on Salon calls the “pensive, poetic exploration of the human heart’s mysteries” on the show as both “singularly brilliant” and “underappreciated.” The report points out that most critics dismiss a romance story as “soft,” but the Starz TV series is anything but. The story doesn’t hold back when it comes to the challenges and pain Jamie has to endure at the hands of the villains.

While fans are eagerly waiting the premiere of “Outlander” season 3 this weekend, the team behind the series is equally excited to show what they have created. A picture of the writers, including Author Diana Gabaldon, has been posted online (see below).

You guys have seen this great shot, right? Our writers and writers staff. pic.twitter.com/sxoG97ZC4B — Outlander Costume (@OutlanderCostum) September 7, 2017

Credit: Outlander Costume/ Twitter

Amazing day meeting more wonderful #Outlander fans. Can't wait for you all to see Season 3!! #Droughtlander is nearly over! @Outlander_STARZ pic.twitter.com/rfXiWnSYXg — Sophie Skelton (@SkeltonSophie) September 7, 2017

Credit: Sophie Skelton/ Twitter

Credit: Sam Heughan/ Twitter