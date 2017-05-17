‘Outlander’ season 3: Diana Gabaldon has seen rough cut of 8 episodes; ‘better than first two seasons’

By @sachintrivedig on
Actor Sam Heughan (L) and author Diana Gabaldon participate in the Starz "Outlander" panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 9, 2015. Reuters/David McNew

Diana Gabaldon has seen the rough cut of the first eight episodes of “Outlander” season 3, and she has some good news for the fans. The author showered some praise on what she has seen so far, and said that what she has seen is “better than the first two seasons.”

Filming for the first 8 episodes finished a long time ago, when the cast and crew were still in Scotland. The post production process began immediately, and a rough cut of the episodes has already been put together.

One of the advantages of being a writer, on whose work the TV series is based, is that Gabaldon gets to visit the sets of the show and interact with not only the cast members, but also the producers and other team members involved in making the TV series.

Fans who have been following updates about the show already know that Gabaldon visited the “Outlander” season 3 set in Cape Town, South Africa. In an interview with The Scottish Sun, the author said that she gets to see the daily updates about the show. She also revealed that she gets to see the episodes, as they are put together.

The rough cut of the first eight episodes, which probably includes the highly anticipated Print Shop scene, has been put together, and Gabaldon has seen it. The author described what she has seen so far as “fabulous.” “They’re really really good, better than either of the first two seasons, and those were pretty good,” she said.

In terms of the drama, the first meeting of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe), and the ensuing romance would be a tough to beat, just as the opulence of the sets in the second season will be a tough act to follow. Gabaldon’s words are encouraging, especially to the fans who have to wait a long time for the premiere this time around.

In terms of the scale of the production, Gabaldon revealed that they have a “huge” studio in Cape Town, which is apparently bigger than the one in Cumbernauld, which is also regarded as a big studio. Both in terms of the production quality and drama, “Outlander” season 3 is promising to be the best one yet from the team.

