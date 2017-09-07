'Outlander' season 3: Caitriona Balfe heading to 'The Late Show'

Caitriona Balfe
Actress Caitriona Balfe arrives at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Caitriona Balfe (Claire) is heading to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the actress announced recently. She is expected to talk about “Outlander” season 3 and her career in general. Meanwhile, new behind-the-scenes pictures and a trailer with new footage have been released online.

“I'm so excited I may just pee my pants,” Balfe said while announcing that she will be a guest at “The Late Show.” The actress has a hectic schedule of interviews in the next few days, and she joked about loading up on coffee to handle all the work. Co-executive Producer Maril Davis advised Balfe to use her “charm and dancing ‘skills’” to make an impression during her interview with Colbert.

Watching the interviews of the cast members is one way for the fans to pass the time during these last few days of Droughtlander, but for the people in New York there’s another event they can take part in. There’s a free event at the High Line public park on Friday with a lot of fun activities and giveaways.

The free activities at the park include a working print shop, photobooth, flower crown bar, tea leaf reading, and other such activities. It’s not clear if any of the actors, producers or author Diana Gabaldon will be present at this event.

There was another screening of the premiere episode of the next season at New York City recently. Cast member Sam Heughan (Jamie) was present at this event, and he interacted with the fans.

Meanwhile, new behind-the-scenes pictures have been released online [see below]. The first picture is that of Claire at the hospital with her husband Frank (Tobias Menzies), and the second picture is the character pregnant in her Boston apartment set.

A new trailer posted on YouTube shows additional footage from “Outlander” season 3. Among the more interesting scenes is an action sequence involving Young Fergus (Romann Berrux).

Credit: Outlander/ Twitter

Credit: Sam Heughan/ Twitter

An #Outlander scene that was *all* about delivery for Tobias Menzies and @caitrionabalfe. #BTS #STARZ

A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Sep 4, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Our Sassenach always has time for a smile. #BTS #Outlander #STARZ

A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Credit: Outlander/ Instagram

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car