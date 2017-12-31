'Outlander' producer seeks fans' help to keep show on Optimum

'Outlander'
A picture from the production set of Starz TV series "Outlander season 3, in Cape Town, South Africa. Starz/ Facebook

Co-executive Producer of “Outlander” TV series Maril Davis is seeking the help of fans to keep the show on air. Optimum is planning to remove the show, so viewers in New Jersey and New York will not be able to watch the show there.

In a message on Twitter, Davis asked for the fans in New Jersey and New York for help. Optimum apparently is removing Starz from the list of programs it airs. Since the “Outlander” TV series will be a part of the shows that will be removed because of this action, the producer hopes the viewers can try and stop this from happening.

Fans from the two cities can call 844-71-STARZ to lend their support to this campaign. There is also a website that has been set up to gather support from people. For the whole message from Davis please see the tweet below.

Commenting on the tweet, Caitriona Balfe (Clair) has lent her voice to the campaign. The actress did not elaborate on the message or asked her fans to join, but simply sent a message with the hashtag #KeepSTARZ.

The “Outlander” TV series is not as popular as shows like “Game of Thrones,” but it has a very passionate fan base that is very active and vocal. Three season of the time travelling show have aired, and filming is currently ongoing for the fourth season. The cast and crew are on a long Christmas break at the moment, and the production will continue next year. There will be 13 episodes that the fans can enjoy next year too.

The “Outlander” TV series is based on the books written by Diana Gabaldon. The author has also been involved in the production of the show, and has even written the script for some of the episodes. This time however, Gabaldon is busy finishing the next book in the same series, so she will not be doing any work for the show.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car