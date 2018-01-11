'Outlander' nominated for 2018 ASC award

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) nominated Alasdair Walker for an award for his work in “Outlander” season 3 premiere episode. The cast members of the show and the producers have congratulated Walker for being nominated for this prestigious award.

Walker is the director of photography of the popular time-traveling TV series. According to a report by Deadline, the cinematographer has been nominated in the category- Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television.

The other cinematographers who have been nominated along with Walker in the same category are Gonzalo Amat for “The Man in the High Castle,” Adriano Goldman for “The Crown,” Robert McLachlan and Gregory Middleton for “Game of Thrones.”

Production Designer Jon Gary Steele congratulated Walker, and the other nominees. Cast member Caitriona Balfe, and Co-executive Producer Maril Davis also offered their congratulations [see below].

The “Outlander” nomination is for the premiere episode of “Outlander” season 3. The episode focused on the Battle of Culloden, which was the last battle between the British and the Highlanders in the 1700s. The other part of the episode was the flash-forward sequence of the protagonist Claire living with her first husband in 1960s Boston.

The first few episodes of season 3 focused on the separate lives of Jamie and Claire, separated by both time and distance. The two characters wee pining for each other, and the episodes showed the mirror experiences of the two characters.

Meanwhile, Heughan shared a video message online, thanking the fans for all the greeting cards and gifts they sent him. The actor is slowly going through all the things that his fans have sent him for Christmas and the New Year.

The cast and crew were on a long Christmas and New Year break, and they are now back on the set to continue filming “Outlander” season 4. A quarter of the filming has already been completed, and the show is set to return sometime later this year.

Belated “Thank You” for all your Xmas wishes and gifts!! _ @mypeakchallenge HQ!X pic.twitter.com/WMY8W5YpOT — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) January 10, 2018

Credit: Sam Heughan/ Twitter