'Outlander': Jamie and Claire's 'new year resolution'

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A Still from the Starz TV series "Outlander." Sam Heughan [left] as Jamie and Caitriona Balfe [right] as Claire. Facebook/ Outlander

This year “Outlander” characters also have some New Year resolutions. A video released online shows what Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) want in their respective lives, and it’s not too difficult to guess who will get their wish fulfilled in season 4.

Starz has released a promo video for the New Year, but the footage of the shows is from the seasons that have aired already. Noting that this is the time when people think about their personal and professional goals, the video looks at what the resolutions would be for the characters on some of the original series on the network.

In the video [see below] Jamie’s resolution is to “stay out of trouble.” Will the Scotsman manage to do that in season 4? It seems highly unlikely because the character has been getting into trouble right from the moment he was introduced way back in 2014.

Claire’s resolution is to “visit new places.” This seems doable because the character has been travelling nonstop from the very beginning. Her travels are not restricted to just space. So the question is- will she be travelling to just new places or travel through time again?

Jamie and Claire have reached the American colonies, and in season 4 they are expected to make a home there. Jamie has enough troubles with the agents of the Crown and British soldiers, and this is something that he may want to leave behind.

Filming of four episodes of the next season has been completed, and the production will continue soon. The cast and crew are currently enjoying their Christmas and New Year break.

“Outlander” season 4 is set to air sometime this year. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date. Filming will continue in Scotland mostly, even though the locations some of these sets will be depicting on screen will be the American colonies.

Credit: Starz/ Facebook

