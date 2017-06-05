'Outlander' fans get a chance to play dress up and learn about life in the 18th century

Ever since the “Outlander” TV series started to air there has been a huge interest in exploring the landscape and culture of Scotland. The fans have been eagerly learning more about what life was like in the 18 century. There is now an open invitation to the fans to do just that in London!

Museum of Methodism is inviting all the fans of the show to visit John Wesley’s House, a historic London Townhouse. There will be re-enactors there who will give the visitors a glimpse of life in the 18th century. Visitors will be able to interact with the re-enactors to learn about the kind of daily chores that were required at that time.

There will be a baking session in the kitchen, so the visitors can get to taste some culinary delights while learning more about history. Visitors will also get a chance to take part in a “make and take crafts” sessions where they can make tissue paper flowers.

“We will be opening the front door to the public and giving them the experience of meeting characters dressed up as real people who lived here and find out what their life was like,” said Aisha Al-Sadie, Learning and Community Engagement Officer.

Al-sadle is originally from Falkland, Scotland. She remembers how she was still working at the Falkland Palace when the cast and crew of the Starz show filmed the first episode there.

The event is titled “The Secret Life of John Wesley” to be held on 17th June, and it is free. There will also be an opportunity for children to get dressed up and complete a house trail!

Visitors can expect to learn more about who John Wesley was and how he helped the poor. The Museum of Methodism tells the history of Methodism from John Wesley to the present day and its contribution to shaping Britain’s political and social history. John Wesley’s House stands next to the Chapel. His home for over a decade it is one of the finest surviving small Georgian townhouses in London.

Fan of #Outlander? Visit us 17th June, 12th July, 16th August for free to find out about life in London in the 18th Century #outlanderstarz pic.twitter.com/xiDYV1htrN — Museum of Methodism (@museummethodism) May 21, 2017

Come see our Learning Officer dressed as Mary Queen of Scots @wabbey tomorrrow! Learn about herbal remedies & make a pommander! Free! 9.30-3 pic.twitter.com/OBohzCXeNw — Museum of Methodism (@museummethodism) June 2, 2017

