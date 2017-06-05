'Outlander' fans get a chance to play dress up and learn about life in the 18th century

By @sachintrivedig on
Cook and Scullery Maid
Re-enactors at John Wesley's House in London. Museum of Methodism

Ever since the “Outlander” TV series started to air there has been a huge interest in exploring the landscape and culture of Scotland. The fans have been eagerly learning more about what life was like in the 18 century. There is now an open invitation to the fans to do just that in London!

Museum of Methodism is inviting all the fans of the show to visit John Wesley’s House, a historic London Townhouse. There will be re-enactors there who will give the visitors a glimpse of life in the 18th century. Visitors will be able to interact with the re-enactors to learn about the kind of daily chores that were required at that time.

There will be a baking session in the kitchen, so the visitors can get to taste some culinary delights while learning more about history. Visitors will also get a chance to take part in a “make and take crafts” sessions where they can make tissue paper flowers.

“We will be opening the front door to the public and giving them the experience of meeting characters dressed up as real people who lived here and find out what their life was like,” said Aisha Al-Sadie, Learning and Community Engagement Officer.

Al-sadle is originally from Falkland, Scotland. She remembers how she was still working at the Falkland Palace when the cast and crew of the Starz show filmed the first episode there.

The event is titled “The Secret Life of John Wesley” to be held on 17th June, and it is free.  There will also be an opportunity for children to get dressed up and complete a house trail!

Visitors can expect to learn more about who John Wesley was and how he helped the poor. The Museum of Methodism tells the history of Methodism from John Wesley to the present day and its contribution to shaping Britain’s political and social history. John Wesley’s House stands next to the Chapel. His home for over a decade it is one of the finest surviving small Georgian townhouses in London.

Credit: Museum of Methodism/ Twitter

Credit: Museum of Methodism/ Twitter

In case you missed it:

Sam Heughan may have become a big star thanks to “Outlander,” but the actor remains grounded, offering his fame to help young people in Scotland  interested in acting and theatre. (Read more: Finding the next Jamie Fraser: 'Outlander' star Sam Heughan supports Scotland youth interested in acting)

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
2017 French Open: Nick Kyrgios feels coach Sebastien Grosjean is a calming influence
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 preview and latest update : Samoa Joe is big betting favorite to win Fatal Five-Way
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'The Originals' season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Klaus invites his siblings over; Freya convinces Hayley to join her; Kol is torn in ‘Phantomesque’ [Trailer]
'The 100' season 5 poster competition open to 'talented' fandom
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Darth Vader suit piece
TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2017
'Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: Scott Flanary and Brooke Camhi, aka #TeamBrookeandScott win 'TAR' 29 [VIDEOS]
'The Amazing Race' 29 Finale recap: #TeamBrookeandScott wins 'TAR' 29
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: With Megan alive, Nathan and Meredith love story is threatened; not like a McDreamy part 2
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car