'Outlander effect' helps Scotland get record number of tourists

By @sachintrivedig on
'Outlander'
A picture of actor Sam Heughan as Jamie in Starz TV series "Outlander." Outlander/ Facebook

“Outlander effect” has reportedly led to Scotland getting a record number of tourists. Meanwhile, a preview of the season 3 soundtrack of the show has been released online.

The numbers are out, showing a 15 percent jump in the number of tourists visiting Scotland, Telegraph reports. The data was released by the UK Office of National Statistics (ONS).

Most of the increase is said to be thanks to visitors from other European countries. But the increase is not the same across the board. There was a 1.5 percent drop in the number of Brits visiting Scotland. However, the Brits who travelled to Scotland reportedly spent more during their trip.

While the popularity of the “Outlander” TV series is seen as one of the factors that has helped increase the number of tourists, the other factor is the favourable exchange rate.

Meanwhile, the soundtrack of “Outlander” season 3 has a release date. The album will be out on Feb. 9, and the fans can preorder it right now. A preview of the album has been posted on EOnline. The preview is the theme song of the TV series “The Skye Boat Song” with the Caribbean drums. The music has been composed by Bear McCreary.

Filming is currently ongoing for season 4, with over a quarter of the production already done. The cast and crew are working in Scotland, and as of this writing there haven’t been any announcements about travelling to another county to film.

In the midst of the current Droughtlander, the fight between Starz and Altice continues in the US. The cable network had dropped all the shows from Starz, and the two have been locked in intense negotiations for a long time.

The dispute has now reached the courts with Starz filing a FCC complaint against Altice for not giving the viewers a one month notice as it was supposed to, Variety reports. In its defence, Altice has said that Starz has demanded an increase in rates at a time when there’s dropping viewership of its shows. On top of this, the shows are available for streaming on the app for the fans to watch the shows directly.

