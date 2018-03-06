'The Orville' season 2: 'Star Trek' veteran joins the team

By @sachintrivedig on
'The Orville'
Picture of Seth McFarlane as Captain Ed Mercer on "The Orville" TV series. The Orville/ Facebook

Popular “Star Trek” writer Joe Menosky will reportedly be joining the team of “The Orville” season 2. The producers are yet to make the announcement, but a costume designer inadvertently leaked the news in an online post, which has since been taken down.

Ivy Thaide, a costume designer on the show, posted a call sheet on social media, Cinema Blend reports. Among the names listed was Menosky, who is joining the show as a co-executive producer and writer.

Menosky is a veteran “Star Trek” writer who has worked on “Voyager,” “The Net Generation,” “Deep Space Nine,” and the latest iteration “Discovery.” Some of the other shows that he has written for include “Salem,” and “The Dead Zone.”  

“The Orville” is inspired by the “Star Trek” series, show creator and lead cast member Seth MacFarlane (Captain Ed Mercer) has said. However, the new show has a lot of comedy, compared to the more serious tone of “Discovery.” With the addition of Menosky, MacFarlane may be trying to experiment with the tone in some of the episodes on the show this time around.

Readers should note that there was one episode in season 1 that was an experiment. Dr. Claire’s (Penny Johnson Jerald) fight to save her children was quite different from the regular fun-filled episodes on the show. Will there be something much more dramatic in season 2?

The filming for “The Orville” season 2 has already begun. All the main cast members were back on the production set, and some behind-the-scene pictures from the first day on set also surfaced online recently.

The producers are yet to announce an exact release date for the show. MacFarlane had previously expressed hope of releasing the show this year, but he also admitted that there is a lot that they have to do to meet that deadline.

