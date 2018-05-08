'The Orville' season 2 director takes camera for a ride

'The Orville'
Picture of Seth McFarlane as Captain Ed Mercer on "The Orville" TV series. The Orville/ Facebook

Filming of “The Orville” season 2 continues, and Director Jon Cassar had a nostalgic moment with the camera recently. New pictures have been shared from the production set, and the work seems to be going smoothly.

Cassar started his journey in the film industry as a camera operator. The director got nostalgic when he was working with the steady camera on the set of the Sci-fi TV series, and decided to take the camera for a ride on the set.

“I couldn’t resist taking the  #Steadicam for a ride on  #TheOrville. I started in the business as a camera operator,” Cassar wrote in a post on Instagram. The picture shows the director working the camera along with the other crew members. The picture was taken in a hallway of the ship set.

The TV series is expected to experiment with the tone and content in some of the episodes, just as it was done in season 1. It will be interesting to see if he directors will try some technical experiments to push the envelope on the filmmaking process too.

Meanwhile, cast member Mark Jackson (Isaac) has also shared a new behind-the scenes picture online [see below]. The picture shows the actor with fellow cast member Penny Johnson Jerald (Dr. Claire Finn).

The actors were involved in the experimental episode in season 1. The plot of that episode focussed on Isaac and Claire stranded on an alien planet along with two of Claire’s children. They faced some hostile aliens and a dangerous environment in that episode. Will the two characters be a part of another experimental episode this time around?

“The Orville” season 2 is expected to premiere sometime later this year, but considering that there is still a lot of filming and post production work that needs to be done, it is possible that the show may return by early next year.

Credit: Mark Jackson/ Twitter

