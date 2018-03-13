'The Orville' season 2: Behind-the-scenes pictures

'The Orville'
Picture of Seth McFarlane as Captain Ed Mercer on "The Orville" TV series. The Orville/ Facebook

New behind-the-scenes pictures of “The Orville” season 2 have surfaced online. The pictures show the production sets, and some of the cast members preparing to film their scenes.

Production seems to be going on smoothly, with the cast members sharing their excitement online. Tom Costantino, one of the crew members of the show, shared a picture of the production set on Twitter. The picture shows the bridge of the ship. The wooden set is complete with lighting, but none of the actors can be seen.

Cast member Mark Jackson (Isaac) shared a picture of himself in costume in what appears to be the bridge set [see below]. The actor plays a character that doesn’t allow him to show his face, but the fans see him in these behind-the-scenes pictures.

Jackson has earphones that appear to be a part of the costume. The head set of Isaac may prevent the actor from hearing the dialogue or get his cues while filming a scene, which makes a ear piece necessary for the director to give instructions.

Director Jon Cassar has shared two pictures online. The first picture posted on Instagram shows Costume Designer Joseph Porro making a last minute adjustment to Penny Johnson Jerald’s (Dr. Claire Finn) costume. The picture was taken during a publicity shoot and not during the filming of season 2.

Another picture that Cassar shared on Instagram shows one of the new production sets on the show this year. The picture shows a dead tree surrounded by green screen. What new alien world will this set depict on the show? The fans will have to wait and watch to find out.

Show creator and lead cast member Seth MacFarlane (Captain Ed Mercer) also shared a picture online [see below]. The picture shows the symbol of the Planetary Union.

Credit: Mark Jackson/ Twitter

Credit: Seth MacFarlane/ Twitter

