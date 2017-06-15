'The Originals' Season 5 spoilers: Hope could appear as a teenager in new season, Time jump may lead to potential spinoff series

By @JanSSS8 on
The Originals stars Summer Fontana and Phoebe Tonkin
"The Originals" stars Summer Fontana and Phoebe Tonkin pose for a photo on Instagram. The two play mother and daughter in The CW show about vampires, werewolves and witches in New Orleans, Louisiana. summerfontana1/Instagram

As "The Originals" Season 4 finale approaches, reports of a time jump that will affect Hope Mikaelson's (Summer Fontana) character have surfaced recently. It is expected to happen in Season 5, but it could also occur in the episode titled "The Feast of All Sinners," which airs on The CW on Friday, June 23. Read on to learn more about it.

Spoiler Alert! This article contains more 'The Originals' spoilers. Read on only if you want to learn more about the upcoming episodes and season.

TV Line exclusively reports that "The Originals" is bracing for a time jump that will make Hope's character age from a child to a woman in her late teens. According to its sources, the teenage Hope is expected to be introduced in "The Originals" Season 5. The time jump could even happen on the show's Season 4 finale. Aside from this, there's also the possibility of a spinoff featuring the adult Hope. However, Warner Bros. TV and The CW have not confirmed this yet. Casting for the role of the older Hope is reportedly underway.

Series creator Julie Plec also talked about "The Vampire Diaries" ("TVD") Alaric "Ric" Saltzman (Matthew Davis) and Caroline Forbes' (Candice Accola-King) school and its relevance for Hope. Caroline and Alaric's school was set up for young supernatural beings and it's possible that Hope could study there. 

Meanwhile, Summer Fontana, the current actress playing Hope in the show, briefly tweeted about it. She said that she's unable to comment about Season 5 at this time. Check out her tweet at the end of the article.

'The Originals' Season 4 updates

The upcoming episodes of "The Originals" are "Voodoo Child," which will air on June 16 and the season finale titled "The Feast of All Sinners," which airs on June 23. "Voodoo Child" was directed by Michael Grossman and written by Christopher Hollier and Michelle Paradise. "The Feast of All Sinners" was written by Michael Narducci and directed by Bethany Rooney. 

The two episodes will feature The Hollow as the powerful entity that can't be killed.  It will target the most vulnerable Mikaelson, according to The CW press release. Klaus will do everything in his power to save a very important family member and will end up relying on Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood). Elijah (Daniel Gillies), Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt), Freya (Riley Voelkel), Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Klaus (Joseph Morgan), will be forced to make a great sacrifice. 

"The Originals" episodes air on FOX8 in Australia. It also airs in the US every Friday on The CW at 8-9 pm EST. 

 

Hey all!  I appreciate your interest regarding me and S5 of the Originals, but I am not able to comment on it at this time. 
-Thx,
Summer

&mdash; Summer Fontana (@SummerFontana) June 15, 2017

 

