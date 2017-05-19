'The Originals' season 4 episode 9 spoilers: The Hollow claims its blood sacrifice in 'Queen Death' [VIDEO]

Original air date on The CW: May 19, 2017
Joseph Morgan poses with the award he won for favorite actor in a new TV series for his role in "The Originals"
Joseph Morgan poses with the award he won for favorite actor in a new TV series for his role in "The Originals." the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 8, 2014. Reuters/Kevork Djansezian

The next episode of “The Originals” is titled “Queen Death” and this gives out the big possibility that something bad is going to happen. The show has already been quite suspenseful and terrifying. Fortunately, details have been revealed about episode 9 and they are not at all pretty. The Hollow will be back and, while it can be stopped, this can come very costly.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “The Originals” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

The official synopsis for “Queen Death” says that when Hollow sends a terrifying message to Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood), he has to team up with Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Freya (Riley Voelkel) so take on a desperate mission to stop the Hollow for good, even if this demands a heartbreaking sacrifice.  Klaus (Joseph Morgan) will refuse to allow anyone in his family to pay the great price of defeating the enemy. He will make a shocking alliance and will enact a plan that could change the Mikaelson family forever.

The characters on this show could have their hearts get broken at this point, notes Cartermatt. They might have gone though a lot already, but even Klaus had grown the capacity to care. With hope just around the corner, the best of him surfaces -- although it does not really stop many of his evil ways.

It will be quite interesting to see what exactly this “heartbreaking sacrifice” is. It looks like Vincent will be pushed to join forces with Freya and Haley.

Spoilers say that the required sacrifice could mean a character’s death and this could involve Elijah (Daniel Gillies). It has to be noted that this character had been a target of an attack from the Hollow earlier. In the promo, it is hinted that there is a looming threat against Elijah’s life as he finds himself at the villain’s mercy. As for Klaus, he seems to have a plan of his own and he is ready to carry it out no matter what the cost would be.

Season 4 episode 9 of “The Originals” will air on The CW on May 19 in the US. It will also air in Australia on Fox 8.

The Originals | Queen Death Trailer | The CW

Source: The CW Television Network/ YouTube

