OnePlus 5 release date, news and update: Apple iPhone 7 lookalike spotted; Partnership with DxO a big plus

There are reports that the OnePlus 5 smartphone will get a summer launch, end of June being highly possible. There is a good chance that the phone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. OnePlus/Facebook

The OnePlus 5 release date is fast approaching and leaks are coming thick and fine. The latest leak is perhaps like none other, as the photo claims to show the final design of the much-anticipated smartphone.

The smartphone looks very similar to Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. It has the same matte black finish and those subtle antenna lines. The dual-camera setup sits horizontally in the top left-hand corner. Previous leaks had shown a vertical setup. OnePlus 5 is upping the quality of photographs by teaming up with DxO. The company is known for its photography benchmark DxOMark. Thus, it is clear that the upcoming smartphone will be able to take some of the best photos in the smartphone segment, reports OnePlus forum.

There are rumours that the OnePlus 5 handset may even be more powerful than the Samsung Galaxy S8 handset due to its 2.3GHz octa-core Qualcomm SnapDragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM. There will be 64GB of expandable storage and a fingerprint scanner. It could have a 4,000 mAh battery. The Galaxy S8 handset has a 3,000 mAh battery whereas the S8 Plus handset a 3,500 mAh battery. The OnePlus handset will have a 5.5-inch multi-touch display with a screen resolution of 1,920 X 1,080 pixels.

Both charging and syncing will be carried out by the USB Type-C port. The latest leak comes from SlashLeaks. Unlike the phone’s predecessors, the OnePlus 5 will have a hefty price tag. Even though the actual price has not been revealed, rumours suggest the smartphone will retail at US$650 (AU$870 approx). OnePlus has increased prices of its smartphones gradually. However, this time the price seems to have been bumped a lot. The phone is said to have a dramatic new design, mainly because of its edge-to-edge display.

Some reports have suggested a ceramic body for the highly-anticipated handset. Surprisingly, the phone seems to have outperformed and outsmarted the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus based on Geekbench scores. The smartphone received a score of 1,963 points in the single-core test and 6,687 on the multi-core test. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, which is currently considered the best Android smartphone of 2017, scored 1,929 on the single-core test and 6,375 on the multi-core test on Geekbench.

The margin of difference is pretty low, but the fact that a handset such as OnePlus 5 can outdo the Galaxy S8 Plus is quite something. Stay tuned on IBT AU for more updates on the OnePlus smartphone.