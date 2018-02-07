“Once Upon A Time” season 7 will be the last chapter in the long running fantasy show. With the addition of new characters, the show seemed poised to be on air for many more years to come, but Executive Producer Adam Horowitz confirmed that this will be the last year the fans will see all their favourite characters.

In a tweet [see below] Horowitz said that the TV series is about “hope” and “happy endings.” Now, years after the show first started with such excitement, the show is finally coming to an end.

Horowitz thanked the cast, crew members, writers, and other collaborators of the show for all their hard work over the years. The producer particularly thanked the fans for their “fierce loyalty and devotion,” which he said was the “real magic” behind the show. The producer hoped that the fans will join them one last time, as they tell new stories.

Talking about ending of the show, Executive Producer Edward Kitsis pointed out in an interview with Variety that the show started during the World Series and football, and was tagged by most critics as a show that was most likely to be cancelled. However, they managed to air 156 episodes, which shows how the TV series managed to gain popularity against all odds.

How will the decision to end the TV series affect the plot? The producers had kept the possibility of not getting renewed in mind while writing the script, and had a Plan B in case it happened. Kitsis revealed that they are now going with that Plan B ending for the show. Horowitz added that they are prepared and are currently well into the “end game plan.”

When asked to describe the “Once Upon A Time” season 7 finale in one word, Horowitz said “hopeful.”