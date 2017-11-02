'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Two more characters wake up

'Once Upon a Time'
Cast member Larra Parrilla poses during a photocall for the TV series "Once Upon A Time" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

There will be more trouble for Victoria Belfrey (Gabrielle Anwar) in “Once Upon A Time” season 7 episode 5. Two more characters will start to suspect that they have been cursed. A preview video of the next episode and the synopsis have been released online. The following article contains spoilers.

A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Roni (Lana Parrilla) discovering an old photo of her with her son. She will take the picture to Henry (Andrew J. West), and the two characters will be shocked by the discovery.

Lucy (Alison Fernandez) has been trying hard to convince her dad that they have all been cursed. Will he finally start to listen to her?

With Roni and Henry waking up, there are at least four characters who know the true nature of Hyperion Heights, and Victoria Belfry. Lucy was the first, and she was joined by Rumple (Robert Carlyle) in the previous episode, which is bad news for all those who stand in his way.

In the flashback, the main focus will be on Princess Tiana (Mekia Cox), who is facing some financial trouble in her kingdom. In order to find a solution to her problems she will consult a travelling soothsayer- Dr. Facilier (Daniel Francis). However, according to the synopsis Tiana will find that Facilier has an ulterior motive in helping her, so she will have to take matters in her own hands to save her kingdom.

Meanwhile, Sabine and Jacinda (Dania Ramirez) will start a risky business venture. Victoria won’t be happy about this, and she will interfere in their plans in such a way that it tests the resolve and relationship between the two new business partners.

Ivy (Adelaide Kane) too may be turning against her mother. She will have Henry investigate Victoria in the next episode.

