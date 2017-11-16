'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Rapunzel and Alice storylines

There will be a two hour marathon next on “Once Upon A Time” season 7, as episode 7 and 8 will air back to back. A preview video shows the plot to be about Rapunzel (Meegan Warner) and Alice (Rose Reynolds) in Wonderland.

A preview video of the next two episodes posted on YouTube begins with a flashback. Regina (Lana Parrilla) will send Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) off to a distant land. There is a map that leads to a tower, and when Hook goes there he will find Rapunzel.

Meanwhile, Henry (Andrew J. West) will travel to Wonderland, where he will meet Alice. Henry is asked to go home once again, and there may be good reason for this advice. The preview video shows the young hero fighting the love of his life- Cinderella (Dania Ramirez). The sword fight leads to a romantic embrace, but the video warns of an “astounding revelation.”

Back in Hyperion Heights, Hook will go to the location that Weaver (Robert Carlyle) sent him to. There he will find a dead body, and more questions that need to be answered. Rumple seems to be awake from the curse, and knows what is happening. But, does he know who has cast this new spell and what will happen if it is broken?

Roni, who now knows that she is Regina, will confront Weaver about his real name in the next episode. Rumple may know the truth, but he has so far refrained from revealing any secrets to any of the other characters. Is he waiting to find out everything before taking action? Or does he plan to let his friends see the truth all by themselves?

The revelation that Ivy (Adelaide Kane) is the one who has cast the new curse has made the story exciting not only for the heroes’ side, but for the villains as well. It will be interesting to see what’s in store for Victoria (Gabrielle Anwar).