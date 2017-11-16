'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Rapunzel and Alice storylines

By @sachintrivedig on
'Once Upon a Time'
Cast member Larra Parrilla poses during a photocall for the TV series "Once Upon A Time" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

There will be a two hour marathon next on “Once Upon A Time” season 7, as episode 7 and 8 will air back to back. A preview video shows the plot to be about Rapunzel (Meegan Warner) and Alice (Rose Reynolds) in Wonderland.

A preview video of the next two episodes posted on YouTube begins with a flashback. Regina (Lana Parrilla) will send Hook (Colin O’Donoghue) off to a distant land. There is a map that leads to a tower, and when Hook goes there he will find Rapunzel.

Meanwhile, Henry (Andrew J. West) will travel to Wonderland, where he will meet Alice. Henry is asked to go home once again, and there may be good reason for this advice. The preview video shows the young hero fighting the love of his life- Cinderella (Dania Ramirez). The sword fight leads to a romantic embrace, but the video warns of an “astounding revelation.”

Back in Hyperion Heights, Hook will go to the location that Weaver (Robert Carlyle) sent him to. There he will find a dead body, and more questions that need to be answered. Rumple seems to be awake from the curse, and knows what is happening. But, does he know who has cast this new spell and what will happen if it is broken?

Roni, who now knows that she is Regina, will confront Weaver about his real name in the next episode. Rumple may know the truth, but he has so far refrained from revealing any secrets to any of the other characters. Is he waiting to find out everything before taking action? Or does he plan to let his friends see the truth all by themselves?

The revelation that Ivy (Adelaide Kane) is the one who has cast the new curse has made the story exciting not only for the heroes’ side, but for the villains as well. It will be interesting to see what’s in store for Victoria (Gabrielle Anwar).

Related
Join the Discussion
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Comprehensive credit reporting in Australia: A ‘game changer’ for consumers, lenders
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
More Business
Prince Charles blamed Jews in Arab-Israeli conflict in 1986 letter
Malcolm Turnbull condemns Kim Jong-un's rogue state, pushes for North Korea sanctions
Trump's Asia tour: Rodrigo Duterte sings for US commander-in-chief
Remembrance Day: Prince Harry’s beard reportedly breaks military rules
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
More News
Chris Paul injury update: Rockets star likely to return this week
Pablo Carreno Busta to replace injured Rafael Nadal at ATP Finals
Former WWE star moving into the world of MMA
NBA Trade News: Cavs turned down Paul George for Kyrie Irving offer
'Ben Simmons is a game-changer,' says Sixers coach Brett Brown
'Ben Simmons is a game-changer,' says Sixers coach Brett Brown
Oscar De La Hoya wants Conor McGregor, training for five months
Oscar De La Hoya wants Conor McGregor, training for five months
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
'The Young and the Restless' Nov. 16-17 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Outlander’ season 3: Why Jamie wasn’t called Alexander on ship
‘South Park’ season 21 episode 8 live stream: 'Moss Piglets'
'Days of Our Lives' Nov. 15-17 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Trek Discovery' episode 10 air date and plot
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 10: The journey back home
'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Rapunzel and Alice storylines
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Two hour marathon
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car