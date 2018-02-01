'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Prince Naveen cast

By @sachintrivedig on
'Once Upon A Time'
A still from "Once Upon A Time" TV series. Once Upon A Time/ Facebook

“Once Upon A Time” season 7 will be introducing a new character. Princess Tiana’s (Mekia Cox) love interest, Prince Naveen, has been cast, and the character will make his first appearance on the show this year.

According to a report by TV Line, actor Jeff Pierre has been cast to play the role of Prince Naveen in the ABC TV series. Pierre has worked in popular TV shows like “Shameless” and “Beyond,” and he has also been a part of movies like “War Dogs.”

Fans may remember Prince Naveen from the 2009 Disney animation film titled “The Princess and the Frog.” Now, the TV series avatar of this character has been described as a “fun-loving, freewheeling adventurer who cares little about the dangers of the world.”

Like all the characters on the show, Prince Naveen is also not what he appears to be on the surface. Beneath the fun-loving exterior, Prince Naveen is struggling with a tragic past, and he will be seen trying to make amends over this past. The character will be prepared to sacrifice everything he loves in order to make these amends, according to the character description.

Prince Naveen will make his debut appearance in the March 9 episode titled “A Taste of the Heights.” The plot details of this episode are yet to be released.

The show is currently on a mid-season break, after the mid-season finale aired on Dec. 15. The show is set to return on March 2. The title of the next episode has been revealed to be “Secret Garden.”

There are 12 episodes left on “Once Upon A Time” season 7. The producers haven’t yet announced plans for season 8. The current season is a sort of a reboot that introduces new characters, while saying good bye to some veteran characters.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Kevin Love injury update: Cavs star to miss at least 6-8 weeks
Ben Simmons wants to lead Boomers to Olympic gold medal
DeMarcus Cousins breaks his silence after season-ending injury
NBA Trade News: Cavs want George Hill to accept buyout next season
WWE-bound Ronda Rousey won’t rule out UFC return in the future
WWE-bound Ronda Rousey won’t rule out UFC return in the future
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Star Wars Rebels’: Emperor’s interest in Ezra
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Princess Tiana’s love interest
'Bull' season 2 episode 14 spoilers
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 14: Georgiou has a plan
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 14 'A New Dawn' spoilers
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 14 spoilers
Jim Carrey cleared of lawsuit over girlfriend’s death
Jim Carrey cleared of lawsuit over girlfriend’s death
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car