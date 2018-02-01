'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Prince Naveen cast

“Once Upon A Time” season 7 will be introducing a new character. Princess Tiana’s (Mekia Cox) love interest, Prince Naveen, has been cast, and the character will make his first appearance on the show this year.

According to a report by TV Line, actor Jeff Pierre has been cast to play the role of Prince Naveen in the ABC TV series. Pierre has worked in popular TV shows like “Shameless” and “Beyond,” and he has also been a part of movies like “War Dogs.”

Fans may remember Prince Naveen from the 2009 Disney animation film titled “The Princess and the Frog.” Now, the TV series avatar of this character has been described as a “fun-loving, freewheeling adventurer who cares little about the dangers of the world.”

Like all the characters on the show, Prince Naveen is also not what he appears to be on the surface. Beneath the fun-loving exterior, Prince Naveen is struggling with a tragic past, and he will be seen trying to make amends over this past. The character will be prepared to sacrifice everything he loves in order to make these amends, according to the character description.

Prince Naveen will make his debut appearance in the March 9 episode titled “A Taste of the Heights.” The plot details of this episode are yet to be released.

The show is currently on a mid-season break, after the mid-season finale aired on Dec. 15. The show is set to return on March 2. The title of the next episode has been revealed to be “Secret Garden.”

There are 12 episodes left on “Once Upon A Time” season 7. The producers haven’t yet announced plans for season 8. The current season is a sort of a reboot that introduces new characters, while saying good bye to some veteran characters.