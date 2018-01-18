'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Lana Parrilla to make directorial debut

By @sachintrivedig on
'Once Upon a Time'
Cast member Larra Parrilla poses during a photocall for the TV series "Once Upon A Time" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Lana Parrilla (Regina) has been a part of “Once Upon A Time” since the very beginning. Now, the actress will be making her directorial debut in season 7. Co-executive Producer Adam Horowitz made the announcement online.

Horowitz has the habit of releasing teasers online. Most of the reveals he posts are from the script. They are usually a title “spoiler” or a scene from the script. The new post is very similar to what the producer has been posting, the only difference is a familiar name of the director.

Parrilla has directed the 17th episode of the current season, Horowitz announced on Twitter [see below]. The title of the episode is “Chosen.” The script has been written by Paul Karp and Brian Ridings. Details of the plot haven’t been revealed.

10 episodes of season 7 have already aired, and the show is currently on a break. The show is set to return on March 2.

The new season is a reset, with the focus now on the next generation of characters like Henry Mills (Andrew J. West) and his daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez). Veteran characters like Regina have played the role of mentors and guides this time around, instead of being the centre of all the action.

Since Parrilla has been a part of the show right from the start, she knows how to work with the format of the episodes.  Her familiarity of the fellow cast members will be an added advantage that will make her job a little easier.

The changes at the TV series may be necessary because the ratings have been falling. According to a report by Deadline, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey recently said that she’s “cautiously optimistic” about the numbers of the show. She pointed out that it’s too early in the year to gauge exactly how the audience response will be.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
2018 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios ready for Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into third round
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers not willing to move Brooklyn pick
DeMarcus Cousins free agency: Lakers, Mavericks biggest rivals to Pelicans
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Roger Federer vs Jan-Lennard Struff live streaming: Watch 2018 Australian Open online
Roger Federer vs Jan-Lennard Struff live streaming: Watch 2018 Australian Open online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7 gets a new director
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 14 ‘School of Hard Knocks’ spoilers
Why Kate Middleton did not wear her engagement ring during hospital visit
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 17-19 [VIDEO]
'Outlander' stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe hammer online poll
‘Outlander’ wins SpoilerTV’s 2017 Reader’s Choice Performer of the Year
'Star Trek Discovery' episode 12 preview: Meeting the Emperor
‘Star Trek Discovery’ episode 12: Imperial palace mission
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car