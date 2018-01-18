'Once Upon A Time' season 7: Lana Parrilla to make directorial debut

Cast member Larra Parrilla poses during a photocall for the TV series "Once Upon A Time" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012.

Lana Parrilla (Regina) has been a part of “Once Upon A Time” since the very beginning. Now, the actress will be making her directorial debut in season 7. Co-executive Producer Adam Horowitz made the announcement online.

Horowitz has the habit of releasing teasers online. Most of the reveals he posts are from the script. They are usually a title “spoiler” or a scene from the script. The new post is very similar to what the producer has been posting, the only difference is a familiar name of the director.

Parrilla has directed the 17th episode of the current season, Horowitz announced on Twitter [see below]. The title of the episode is “Chosen.” The script has been written by Paul Karp and Brian Ridings. Details of the plot haven’t been revealed.

10 episodes of season 7 have already aired, and the show is currently on a break. The show is set to return on March 2.

The new season is a reset, with the focus now on the next generation of characters like Henry Mills (Andrew J. West) and his daughter Lucy (Alison Fernandez). Veteran characters like Regina have played the role of mentors and guides this time around, instead of being the centre of all the action.

Since Parrilla has been a part of the show right from the start, she knows how to work with the format of the episodes. Her familiarity of the fellow cast members will be an added advantage that will make her job a little easier.

The changes at the TV series may be necessary because the ratings have been falling. According to a report by Deadline, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey recently said that she’s “cautiously optimistic” about the numbers of the show. She pointed out that it’s too early in the year to gauge exactly how the audience response will be.