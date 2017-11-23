'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 9 promises 'shattering truth'

By @sachintrivedig on
'Once Upon a Time'
Cast member Larra Parrilla poses during a photocall for the TV series "Once Upon A Time" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

A “shattering truth” will be revealed in “Once Upon A Time” season 7 episode 9. A preview video shows Lucy (Alison Fernandez) in tears after she finds out an uncomfortable truth. As the new villains rise, and the heroes remain divided, there is scope for new and unexpected alliances and twists.

Lucy will come back into focus in a big way in the next episode. A preview video posted on YouTube shows her having a conversation with Victoria (Gabrielle Anwar). The villainous character will make a shocking confession about fairy tales being real, but there’s more to it than just that.

The evolving dynamic between Victoria and Lucy should be interesting to watch in the next episode. With the revelation that the main villain is actually Ivy (Adelaide Kane), the fans may get to see a more sympathetic side of Victoria going forward.

Will Victoria help the heroes to overcome this curse? But before that can happen Lucy will have to deal with a “shattering truth” and find a way to deal with it. The little girl has been through a lot already, and the preview video shows her crying after finding out the full truth about fairy tales. Will she learn about the consequences of breaking the curse?

Victoria will be very active in the next episode, teaming up with Weaver (Robert Carlyle). The two will go looking at graves. Are they looking for the body of Anastasia (Yael Yurman)? The body is a significant part of the plot connecting Victoria and Ivy.

Meanwhile, the fans will get to learn more about Rapunzel (Meegan Warner) through her back story. The fans will be taken back to the lonely tower, where the character was locked up.

“Once Upon A Time” season 7 episode 9 will not be airing this week. The show is on a mid-season break and will air on Dec. 8. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
'Let’s Make History!': Internal email hints Amazon’s Thursday test launch in Australia
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
More Business
Government cancels sitting week for Senate to finish debating SSM in Australia
Turnbull reveals tax cut plan for middle-income Australians
Joe Biden vs Trump: Poll finds voters prefer former US vice president
Trump administration gives nearly 60,000 Haitians 18 months to leave
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Apple dragged into Belle Gibson’s fake cancer scandal over Apple Watch app
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
Thanksgiving 2017: Trump uses presidential pardoning power to spare Drumstick and Wishbone
More News
Novak Djokovic plans to skip Brisbane International
Paul Millsap Injury Update: Nuggets star likely out for three months
LaVar Ball to Lakers: 'You don't know how to coach my son'
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls star on track for December return
Miami Heat snap Boston Celtics' 16-game winning streak
Miami Heat snap Boston Celtics' 16-game winning streak
2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch Australia vs England online
2017 Ashes live stream: How to watch Australia vs England online
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
'Coronation Street' Nov. 23-24 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Days of Our Lives' Nov. 22 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Coronation Street' Nov. 22 spoilers
'General Hospital' Nov. 21-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 9 promises 'shattering truth'
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Lucy in tears
'Outlander' season 3: Rabbit theme confirmed; Major character skipped
‘Outlander’ season 3: Frasers will meet familiar character in Jamaica
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car