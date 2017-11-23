'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 9 promises 'shattering truth'

Cast member Larra Parrilla poses during a photocall for the TV series "Once Upon A Time" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012.

A “shattering truth” will be revealed in “Once Upon A Time” season 7 episode 9. A preview video shows Lucy (Alison Fernandez) in tears after she finds out an uncomfortable truth. As the new villains rise, and the heroes remain divided, there is scope for new and unexpected alliances and twists.

Lucy will come back into focus in a big way in the next episode. A preview video posted on YouTube shows her having a conversation with Victoria (Gabrielle Anwar). The villainous character will make a shocking confession about fairy tales being real, but there’s more to it than just that.

The evolving dynamic between Victoria and Lucy should be interesting to watch in the next episode. With the revelation that the main villain is actually Ivy (Adelaide Kane), the fans may get to see a more sympathetic side of Victoria going forward.

Will Victoria help the heroes to overcome this curse? But before that can happen Lucy will have to deal with a “shattering truth” and find a way to deal with it. The little girl has been through a lot already, and the preview video shows her crying after finding out the full truth about fairy tales. Will she learn about the consequences of breaking the curse?

Victoria will be very active in the next episode, teaming up with Weaver (Robert Carlyle). The two will go looking at graves. Are they looking for the body of Anastasia (Yael Yurman)? The body is a significant part of the plot connecting Victoria and Ivy.

Meanwhile, the fans will get to learn more about Rapunzel (Meegan Warner) through her back story. The fans will be taken back to the lonely tower, where the character was locked up.

“Once Upon A Time” season 7 episode 9 will not be airing this week. The show is on a mid-season break and will air on Dec. 8.