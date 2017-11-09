'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 6: Regina needs help

'Once Upon a Time'
Cast member Larra Parrilla poses during a photocall for the TV series "Once Upon A Time" at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 12, 2012. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Regina (Lana Parrilla) will be in trouble in “Once Upon A Time” season 7 episode 6. Ivy Belfrey (Adelaide Kane) will test Roni. The heroes will continue to discover new things that will make them question their whole life.

A promo of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Lucy (Alison Fernandez) taking keen interest in the picture of Young Henry (Jared Gilmore). Since Lucy has already read her father’s book she will be able to connect the dots quickly and realise that Roni is actually Regina.

A sneak peek scene posted on YouTube shows the interaction between Lucy, Henry (Andrew J. West) and Regina. Despite Lucy’s best efforts, both Henry and Roni are reluctant to believe that they have been cursed.

When Roni discovers a document signed by Regina Mills, she will start to wonder if her whole life is actually a lie, just as Lucy says it is. According to the synopsis of the next episode Roni will seek Weaver’s (Robert Carlyle) help in finding out the truth.

Fans of the show already know that Weaver is well aware of his identity as Rumple, but he may not let the others know this secret just yet. The character has a mysterious way of doing things, but since he’s now one of the good guys; he should help Regina and the others know the truth when they are ready.

In the flash back, Drizella, who is searching for magic, will ask Regina for help. The synopsis promises the revelation of a dark secret that will push Drizella down a dangerous path.

In Hyperion Heights too the dynamic between Regina and Ivy will evolve. Ivy will put something in Roni’s drink, the preview video shows.

Victoria (Gabrielle Anwar) has been chiding her daughter for being a disappointment. Ivy will now take a bold step to test the true strength of Regina. 

'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 6: Regina needs help
