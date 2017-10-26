'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 4: It's all about Rumple

By @sachintrivedig on
'Once Upon a Time'
Actress Jennifer Morrison and actor Robert Carlyle who plays both Rumplestiltskin and Mr. Gold, on the new series "Once Upon A Time" speak during a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills , California August 7, 2011. Reuters/Fred Prouser

It’s Halloween in Hyperion Heights in “Once Upon A Time” season 7 episode 4, and the action continues. The main focus of this episode will be Rumple, who now goes by the name Weaver (Robert Carlyle). Belle French (Emilie de Ravin) will also be back one last time to show the fans how her happy ending goes. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have aired, and a preview of the next episode.

In a preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube, Alice (Rose Reynolds) has escaped and is on the loose in Hyperion Heights. She first scares Victoria Belfrey (Gabrielle Anwar), and later goes after her real target.

A concerned Victoria wants Alice locked up again, and she will approach Weaver to take care of the problem. Weaver will find Alice, but it may be the other way around.

Alice will look for Weaver, and when the two come face to face she will call him out using his real name- Rumpelstiltskin! Why is she looking for him? She wants to kill him, and the reason she gives is that Rumple apparently instructed her to do it.

Did Rumple foresee a problem he would face before the new curse affected everyone? Does that mean that the character is currently unaware about the fact that he has been cursed?

Meanwhile, the fans will also get to see the happy ending of Rumple and Belle. The two characters grow old together, and even have their grownup son Gideon (Giles Matthey) with them. This may be the last time that the fans will see Belle, but it may also open the possibility of Gideon coming into the new storyline in the future, because he will be seen going out to find his own adventures in the next episode of “Once Upon A Time” season 7.

Related
Join the Discussion
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Swiss Indoors Basel: Roger Federer off to dominating start
Lakers lock up Brandon Ingram, Larry Nance Jr. for 2018-19 season
Kyle Lowry wanted to join Spurs but didn't generate interest
Novak Djokovic yet to commit to Brisbane International, organisers worried
Novak Djokovic yet to commit to Brisbane International, organisers worried
Kris Dunn Injury Update: Bulls to bring PG off the bench
Kris Dunn Injury Update: Bulls to bring PG off the bench
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 3: Matthew Roberts on Print Shop scene
'The Young and the Restless' Oct. 26-27 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Cast members spotted in Belfast
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Behind-the-scenes video
'Star Trek Discovery' episode 7: Time loop problems
‘Star Trek Discover’ episode 7: Harry Mudd is back
'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 4: It's all about Rumple
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Belle is back
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car