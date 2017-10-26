'Once Upon A Time' season 7 episode 4: It's all about Rumple

Actress Jennifer Morrison and actor Robert Carlyle who plays both Rumplestiltskin and Mr. Gold, on the new series "Once Upon A Time" speak during a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills , California August 7, 2011.

Actress Jennifer Morrison and actor Robert Carlyle who plays both Rumplestiltskin and Mr. Gold, on the new series "Once Upon A Time" speak during a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills , California August 7, 2011. Reuters/Fred Prouser

It’s Halloween in Hyperion Heights in “Once Upon A Time” season 7 episode 4, and the action continues. The main focus of this episode will be Rumple, who now goes by the name Weaver (Robert Carlyle). Belle French (Emilie de Ravin) will also be back one last time to show the fans how her happy ending goes. The following article contains spoilers from episodes that have aired, and a preview of the next episode.

In a preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube, Alice (Rose Reynolds) has escaped and is on the loose in Hyperion Heights. She first scares Victoria Belfrey (Gabrielle Anwar), and later goes after her real target.

A concerned Victoria wants Alice locked up again, and she will approach Weaver to take care of the problem. Weaver will find Alice, but it may be the other way around.

Alice will look for Weaver, and when the two come face to face she will call him out using his real name- Rumpelstiltskin! Why is she looking for him? She wants to kill him, and the reason she gives is that Rumple apparently instructed her to do it.

Did Rumple foresee a problem he would face before the new curse affected everyone? Does that mean that the character is currently unaware about the fact that he has been cursed?

Meanwhile, the fans will also get to see the happy ending of Rumple and Belle. The two characters grow old together, and even have their grownup son Gideon (Giles Matthey) with them. This may be the last time that the fans will see Belle, but it may also open the possibility of Gideon coming into the new storyline in the future, because he will be seen going out to find his own adventures in the next episode of “Once Upon A Time” season 7.