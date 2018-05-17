Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 16, 2018 Venus Williams of the U.S. during her second round match against Russia's Elena Vesnina

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 16, 2018 Venus Williams of the U.S. during her second round match against Russia's Elena Vesnina Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi

It’s 2018, but there is still no changing of the guard in the world of tennis. Familiar names still dominate the sport this year.

Roger Federer might be 36 years old, but he certainly doesn’t play like it. Federer is enjoying a resurgence in his career. He just equalled the best streak of his career this 2018, which he last achieved in 2006 with a 16-game winning streak.

According to the latest ATP men’s tennis rankings, Federer is still back at number one with 8,670 points as of May 14, followed by Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, and Grigor Dimitrov. Meanwhile, Austria’s Dominic Thiem dropped one spot and landed in eighth place, with South Africa’s Kevin Anderson taking over Thiem’s previous rank.

On the women’s side, Simona Halep reigns supreme with 7,270 points, followed by Caroline Wozniacki, Garbiñe Muguruza, and Elina Svitolina. This is in stark contrast to men’s tennis as the top four are all not yet in their 30s. That being said, the old favourites are hot on their heels; there is Venus Williams, at 37 years old, holding the ninth spot, and Maria Sharapova is looking to make a comeback in 40th place.

Notably absent is the queen of the court herself, Serena Williams, who took some time off from playing to start a family. She recently returned to WTA at the Indian Wells tournament, but the long break took its toll when her sister Venus defeated her on March 13.

The youngsters

The old champions can’t rest on their laurels just yet as there is always new talent nipping at their heels. To topple their idols, these new players need a combination of two things: health and consistency.

On the men’s side, there is Grigor Dimitrov, currently at the fourth place in the world rankings, but he climbed to as high as third last year. The 26-year-old managed to tweak an important part of his game that was erratic before — he vastly improved his second-serve return.

The Bulgarian has been compared to Roger Federer in the past because of his complete game, but he clearly needs to do more. The potential is already there, and the opportunity is ripe for the picking as Murray and Djokovic are both struggling to find form at the moment.

In the women’s division, the race is a bit more open, and the youngsters are making waves. There is Garbiñe Muguruza, who is only 24 years old but already third in the world rankings. She embraces the challenge and declares she is ready for it.

“That pressure everywhere you go, that responsibility, I think it’s good to have it. It’s worse if you are there and nobody expects you to win,” she told Independent in October.

Changing of the guards

Will the changing of the guards finally happen this year? There is a golden opportunity for the youngsters to finally make their mark this year. This makes tennis more fun and exciting to follow.

Article is from press release sent for consideration.