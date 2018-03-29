Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs live stream: Watch NBA online

The San Antonio Spurs (43-32) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (44-31) in a battle between conference rivals at the AT&T Center on Thursday evening (Friday AEDT). With the playoffs less than three weeks away, it will be critical fixture for both teams to secure higher seeding for easier match-ups.

The Spurs' streak of 20 consecutive trips to the playoffs is still in jeopardy. Gregg Popovich's team has lost two straight games, most recently a 116-106 road loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT). Though they are two games clear of the ninth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers, the sixth-seeded Spurs have four more fixtures against higher-ranked teams through the rest of their schedule.

A loss to the Thunder could mean the Spurs spiral down to the eighth seed, with a realistic possibility of missing out on the postseason. Their problems have been compounded by injuries. While franchise star Kawhi Leonard has played a grand total of six games this season, leading scorer LaMarcus Aldridge suffered a left knee contusion late in the first half of the game against the Wizards.

With Aldridge unlikely to play against the Thunder, veteran guard Manu Ginobili realises that his team is in trouble. "Considering the way he's been playing and our recent success in those games, we are at the point where if LaMarcus gets a cough or a cold, we are in deep trouble. Hopefully, it's not serious because it's going to be really tough to score without him and we have tough games against teams that need to win. We really need him," Ginobili said ahead of the game, via ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are in a relatively more comfortable position but their schedule isn't any easier. Six of their last seven games are against playoff-bound teams or teams vying for a berth in the postseason. Coach Bill Donovan doesn't want his team to rest on its laurels until a playoff spot is sealed.

"We've gotta work to get to the playoffs. There's a huge logjam from three to 10. I'm more concerned with us getting better and we have control over and do that we need to do to get better." Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs live streaming, Thunder vs Spurs live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows.

