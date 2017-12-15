Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons
Nov 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) and center Joel Embiid (21) slap hands after a score against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher

The struggling Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to the rising Philadelphia 76ers on Friday (Saturday AEDT). The 13-14 Thunder are coming off a hard-fought 100-95 away victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

In Paul George's return to Indianapolis, the All-Star forward was booed merciless and the other two stars on the Thunder roster, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook, had forgettable games. Westbrook, the reigning NBA MVP, shot a woeful 3/17 from the field despite finishing with a triple-double (17 rebounds, 12 assists and 10 points). Anthony shot 4/14 from the field for his 12 points.

With the NBA Trade Deadline less than two months away, the Thunder could be forced to trade George, an unrestricted free agent in July. In the meantime, George is biding his time and playing through his likely one-and-done season in Oklahoma City. "I'm happy the circus is over with (in Indiana). Everybody can move on," he told the Oklahoman after Wednesday's game.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are fresh off a 118-112 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Star big man Joel Embiid dropped 28 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high 8 assists and won his hype match-up against Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns. Embiid had returned to the team after missing Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. 

"Coming into this game, I didn't feel 100 percent, but I pushed through it. I came out of the game pretty good. So I've just got to keep getting treatment on making sure it's not tight," Embiid said after the win.

Sixers coach Brett Brown believes his team was lucky to escape Minnesota after coughing up a season-high 26 turnovers. The Sixers are averaging a league-worst 17.2 turnovers. "We were lucky to get out with a win when you have that many turnovers," Brown said Tuesday. Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers live streaming, Thunder vs Sixers live streaming, Sixers live streaming and Thunder live streaming info follows.

Sixers vs Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Friday, Dec. 15 (Saturday in Australia)
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (Local Time), 10 a.m. AEST (Saturday)
TV Channel: ESPN (USA), ESPN (Australia) 
Live StreamNBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (USA)

