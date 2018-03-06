Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online

Houston Rockets, Chris Paul
Feb 26, 2018; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the ball as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) defends during the first quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Russ Isabella

The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-28) will host the Houston Rockets (49-13) in a clash between Western Conference rivals at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT). When the teams last squared off, on Christmas Day, Russell Westbrook had 31 points and 11 assists to power the Thunder to a 112-107 victory. 

A lot has changed since that Dec. 25 clash. The Rockets are arguably the best team in the NBA, having won 15 games in a row dating back to the 113-102 win over the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 28. James Harden & Co. went undefeated in the month of February and began the month of March with a 123-120 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday (Sunday AEDT).

The Rockets, just half a game ahead of the second-seeded Golden State Warriors, are trying to carry home court advantage into the postseason which gets underway in April. Houston is currently 24-7 on the road and coach Mike D'Antoni has credited the guard play of Harden and Chris Paul for the success. 

"The point guards have seen everything -- every kind of defence. They won't get rattled (by Russell Westbrook). It gives us an extra four or five shots at the basket," D'Antoni said ahead of the game against Thunder, via ESPN.

The Thunder, meanwhile, have been relatively inconsistent in recent months, having won six of their last 10 games. All-Star forward Paul George believes time is running out for the team to iron out mistakes before the playoffs. The Thunder are currently the seventh seed in the tight Western Conference. 

"We just can't let them (Rockets) get open and good look. They make some here and there, so be it. We've got to challenge ourselves. They're going to definitely challenge us on that," George said on the eve of the contest. Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets live streaming, Thunder vs Rockets live streaming and NBA live streaming info follows. 

Thunder vs Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Tuesday, March 6 (Wednesday in Australia)
Start Time: 7 p.m. CT (Local Time), 12 p.m. AEDT
TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN (Australia), NBA TV (Global)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), NBA On TNT (USA)

