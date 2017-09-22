Oklahoma City officer shot deaf man as neighbours yelled 'he can't hear'

By on
RTX3GZHF
US President Donald Trump's hand is seen gesturing during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

Oklahoma City Police Department has put an officer on paid administrative leave pending a criminal investigation by the homicide unit following the death of a deaf man. The officer was identified by authorities as Sgt Christopher Barnes.

Magdiel Sanchez’s neighbours tried to tell the police that he was deaf. "He can't hear you!" they yelled, according to CNN, as two officers reportedly commanded Sanchez to drop the metal pipe he was holding with his right hand.

But one of the officers shot Sanchez minutes later. It was unclear whether either officer heard his neighbours say Sanchez could not hear. Police has later confirmed with the victim's father that the 35-year-old was deaf.

Julio Rayos, one of Sanchez’s neighbours, told CNN affiliate KFOR that he was deaf and nonverbal, and that he would communicate with hand movements. "And he was actually, I believe he was trying to- he was frustrated trying to tell what was going on,” Rayos said.

Rayos said he and his daughter were screaming that Sanchez was deaf. But the officers, he said, proceeded to shoot the victim.

Oklahoma City Police Department spokesman Capt Bo Mathews said the decision to put Barnes on administrative leave is the usual department protocol. The other officer involved in the case, Lt Matthew Lindsey, has not been placed on leave.

Mathews told reporters at a Wednesday news conference that Lindsey originally responded to the home in search of Sanchez's father, who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident. Police told CNN the investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing.

He found Sanchez on the porch of the Oklahoma City home when he arrived, Mathews said. Sanchez was then brandishing a 2-foot metal pipe wrapped in some material and had a loop on the end that could fit over a person's wrist.

Mathews argued both Barnes and Lindsey did not know Sanchez was deaf. Mathews said investigators have talked to “quite a few” witnesses. He said "more than one" shot was fired.

The Oklahoma City Police Department spokesman added officers tried to provide Sanchez with medical attention. But he was pronounced dead at the scene. "In those situations, very volatile situations, when you have a weapon out, you can get what they call tunnel vision, or you can really lock in to just that person that has the weapon that'd be the threat against you," Mathews said.

KOCO 5 News / YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Childers and Gin Gin to have better access to Centrelink, Medicare services
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Sebastian Vettel fears Max Verstappen, according to F1 foes
Andrew Bogut, Lakers agree to one-year contract
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo tops Practice 1
Lakers president Magic Johnson turned down job offers from Knicks, Warriors
Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to team up
Laver Cup: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal to team up
2018 Davis Cup: Australia will host Germany in opener
2018 Davis Cup: Australia will host Germany in opener
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Back-to-back episodes
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 3: Jake wants to leave
'Coronation Street' Sept. 22 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Vikings’ season 5: Bishop Heahmund ready for war
'Outlander' season 3 episode 3: Jamie strikes a deal
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 3: Meet Lord John Grey
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Winterfell set being built
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Leaked picture from production set
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car