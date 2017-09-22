Oklahoma City officer shot deaf man as neighbours yelled 'he can't hear'

US President Donald Trump's hand is seen gesturing during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017.

US President Donald Trump's hand is seen gesturing during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

Oklahoma City Police Department has put an officer on paid administrative leave pending a criminal investigation by the homicide unit following the death of a deaf man. The officer was identified by authorities as Sgt Christopher Barnes.

Magdiel Sanchez’s neighbours tried to tell the police that he was deaf. "He can't hear you!" they yelled, according to CNN, as two officers reportedly commanded Sanchez to drop the metal pipe he was holding with his right hand.

But one of the officers shot Sanchez minutes later. It was unclear whether either officer heard his neighbours say Sanchez could not hear. Police has later confirmed with the victim's father that the 35-year-old was deaf.

Julio Rayos, one of Sanchez’s neighbours, told CNN affiliate KFOR that he was deaf and nonverbal, and that he would communicate with hand movements. "And he was actually, I believe he was trying to- he was frustrated trying to tell what was going on,” Rayos said.

Rayos said he and his daughter were screaming that Sanchez was deaf. But the officers, he said, proceeded to shoot the victim.

Oklahoma City Police Department spokesman Capt Bo Mathews said the decision to put Barnes on administrative leave is the usual department protocol. The other officer involved in the case, Lt Matthew Lindsey, has not been placed on leave.

Mathews told reporters at a Wednesday news conference that Lindsey originally responded to the home in search of Sanchez's father, who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident. Police told CNN the investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing.

He found Sanchez on the porch of the Oklahoma City home when he arrived, Mathews said. Sanchez was then brandishing a 2-foot metal pipe wrapped in some material and had a loop on the end that could fit over a person's wrist.

Mathews argued both Barnes and Lindsey did not know Sanchez was deaf. Mathews said investigators have talked to “quite a few” witnesses. He said "more than one" shot was fired.

The Oklahoma City Police Department spokesman added officers tried to provide Sanchez with medical attention. But he was pronounced dead at the scene. "In those situations, very volatile situations, when you have a weapon out, you can get what they call tunnel vision, or you can really lock in to just that person that has the weapon that'd be the threat against you," Mathews said.

KOCO 5 News / YouTube