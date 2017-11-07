NSW Health warns bats in Australia can transmit deadly, rabies-like illness

Bats
The bats exhibited heightened innate immune response even if it is not infected with any detectable virus. CSIRO

New South Wales Health has urged people to avoid contact with bats to avoid contracting serious diseases. Every bat has to be treated as if they carry a fatal disease, according to the group, as it is unclear "which bats have the infection.”

So far, over 140 people have been bitten or scratched by bats in NSW this year, putting them at risk of a rabies-like disease. Director of Communicable Diseases Branch Dr Vicky Sheppeard said that 142 NSW residents have received rabies post-exposure treatment after they were scratched or bitten by a bat in Australia.

Sheppeard said people must steer clear of bats all the time. “Four bats were confirmed with the lyssavirus in NSW this year, and lyssavirus infection can result in a rabies-like illness which is very serious and, if not prevented, is fatal,” she explained.

Bats in Australia

The health department encourages anyone who came into contact with a bat to see a doctor immediately. They must be given preventative treatment to try to prevent contracting the lyssavirus.

Anyone bitten or scratched by any type of bat in Australia must immediately clean the wound for at least five minutes with soap and water. Another first aid tip is to apply an antiseptic like Betadine.

The importance of seeking advice from a doctor or local public health unit is emphasised. A series of injections to protect against lyssavirus is required.

Queensland Health has agreed that Australian Bat Lyssavirus (ABL) is closely related to the rabies virus. The best way to avoid the virus is to keep away from bats or flying foxes.

Between 1996 and 2013, three people have died from lyssavirus. They were all from Queensland.

Bats that carry infection have been found in metropolitan Sydney and other parts of NSW. “During the bat birthing season in October and November, we find people are more likely to come in contact with bats, as young and miscarried pups may be on the ground, prompting people to pick them up or attempt to rescue them,” Sheppeard said, according to Outbreak News Today.

NSW Health expects the number of people scratched or bitten by bats to reach 200 by the end of 2017. The current month is local breeding season.

Bats usually do not approach humans. In most cases, biting or scratching incidens happen if someone attempts to rescue an injured, sick or distressed bat.

