NSW boy, 7, dies after accidentally hit by father’s reversing ute

By @chelean on
A family in Temora, NSW, are grieving after a freak accident killed their 7-year-old son. Charlie Baldry was struck in the family home’s driveway on Sunday by a ute driven by his father.

Charlie died at the scene despite attempts by police and paramedics to revive him. According to police, he ran behind the vehicle as it was reversing along the tight driveway. The driver of the ute was the boy’s 35-year-old father. Police are currently treating the incident as a tragedy.

“At this stage, police are treating this as a gut-wrenching, terrible tragedy that is extremely concerning for all involved, including family and first responders,” Inspector Robert Vergano told reporters.

The father has undergone mandatory blood and urine testing. The police said they did not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

“Quite understandably, the family are extremely shaken, and we ask that their privacy be respected at this tragic time for the family, but also the entire Temora community, who are not travelling too well,” Vergano continued. The full circumstances around the boy’s death were still unknown.

He urged everyone to be extra vigilant when reversing their vehicles. “You can never be too careful when reversing vehicles in driveways or when out on the street when there are young people around,” he said.

The father is expected to be interviewed in the coming days. Investigations are ongoing.

A similar tragedy also occurred in the US 10 years ago. Christian music star Steven Curtis Chapman’s adopted daughter, Maria Sue, was accidentally ran over by his brother on the driveway. In 2008, Will Chapman was pulling into the driveway after their house when Maria Sue ran to meet him. Will didn’t see her in time, unfortunately running over her. She was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

After an investigation, authorities ruled that it was a tragic accident. No charges were filed.

