NSW bans vaping in public spaces with penalty of up to $550

A man vapes outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. Reuters/Hannah McKay

Anyone caught smoking vaping in public spaces or public transport across New South Wales could be fined up to $550. Smokers of e-cigarettes are advised that the ban will come into effect in July.

The announcement came after state parliament passed new laws on Wednesday night. NSW Parliament passed the Smoke-free Environment Amendment Bill 2018, which bans vaping from the same places in which cigarettes are forbidden.

Health minister Brad Hazzard released a statement on Thursday, saying the NSW government is acting now to protect bystanders from exposure to vapour. “Put simply, where you are not allowed to smoke cigarettes, you now cannot vape either,” Hazzard said. These places include cinemas, shopping centres, libraries, public swimming pools, near children’s playgrounds, sports grounds, trains, buses, public transport stops and outdoor dining areas.

The ban announcement also comes amid reported potential health risks from e-cigarette vapours. New South Wales chief health officer Kerry Chant said there is proof of possible risks even there is no illegal nicotine in the e-liquid.

Chant warned that vapours can actually contain toxins, metals and chemicals. Some of these substances, such as formaldehyde, are known to cause cancer.

“The National Health and Medical Research Council states e-cigarettes expose both users and bystanders to very small particles which may worsen existing illnesses or increase the risk of developing cardiovascular or respiratory disease,” Chant said. Nearly 17 percent of 16 to 24 year-olds in NSW smoke.

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) stated that second-hand smoke from cigarettes contains over 4000 chemicals that cause cancer. This smoke can stay in the air for up to 2.5 hours and frequent exposure increases the risk of lung cancer and heart disease.

The ban already exists in other parts of Australia including in Victoria, Tasmania and Queensland. Under the new laws, retailers will need to make NSW Heath aware that they are selling e-cigarettes. Cancer Council NSW welcomed the announcement.

Tobacco control manager Scott Walsberger said it is great to see the NSW government bringing NSW in line with other states. “There is conclusive evidence that e-cigarette vapour increases particulate matter and nicotine in the air which may be a risk to bystanders who are exposed to the vapour,” The Guardian reported him as saying.

Meanwhile, West Australian Health Minister Roger Cook pushes to raise legal smoking age to 21. The Daily Telegraph reports that a high-level meeting will take place in Sydney this week.

