Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online

By @saihoops on
2017 French Open, Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem live stream
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2017 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his fourth round match against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas Reuters / Benoit Tessier

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic will have his work cut out against rising Austrian star Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals of the 2017 French Open on Tuesday. It will be the Serb's eighth consecutive appearance in the Round of 8 at Roland Gaross, joining Rafael and Roger Federer (11) atop the list of most quarter-finals in Paris. 

Though Djokovic enters the contest as the overwhelming favourite, 23-year-old Thiem is the only player to defeat Nadal on clay this season before entering the second Grand Slam of 2017 with the third best odds to go the distance. Thiem is known for his relentless attack and powerful baseline shots and will likely push Djokovic to the limit on Tuesday. Djokovic hasn't won a major since completing the career Grand Slam in Paris last year.

Djokovic owns a 5-0 head-to-head record against Thiem, including a dominating 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 victory during last year's French Open semi-final. Most recently, Djokovic thumped Thiem 6-1, 6-0 in the semi-finals of the Rome Masters. But Djokovic realises that those past victories are irrelevant. “Obviously never losing to a player always helps mentally a little bit, but I don’t think it’s going to play too big of a role. He really will step it up and try to do something special. I’m sure he’s going to be as motivated as ever, so I expect him to come out and really play his best. I’m going to be ready for that," the World No. 2 said, via The Australian.

Thiem hinted that he has spent countless hours studying film of Djokovic, with hopes of downing the 12-time Grand Slam winner. “I have to change something compared to the last matches. I have experience of playing against him. I will talk to my coach, to my team. I think Rome was a combination of everything. I played finals in Madrid before, and then already in the first two matches of Rome I felt that somehow, I’m getting more and emptier. Against Rafa, I played with the last percents I had. It was an amazing match but the next day, I was just done. So I don’t think about the (Djokovic) match too much. The conditions here in Paris are almost perfect for my game.”

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal will face fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the other quarter-final on Tuesday. If Nadal and Djokovic prevail in their Round of 8 matches, tennis fans will be treated to a blockbuster semi-final clash against the two modern-day greats on Thursday. Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem live streaming, French Open live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem live stream: Watch French Open quarterfinals online

Start time: 11:15 p.m. (AEST), 3:15 p.m. (Local Time, CEST), 9:15 a.m. (ET)
On TV: Fox Sports (Australia), Tennis Channel / NBC Sports (USA)
Live Stream:  Tennis TV  (Global), Foxtel Play  /  Foxtel Go  (Australia), NBC Sports  (USA)

